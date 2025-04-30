Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to first quarter 2025 results

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

30 Apr, 2025, 07:29 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's first quarter 2025 results will be released on 15 May 2025 at 07:00 am CET.

Philipp Schramm, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250515_6/ 

For further information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com  

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--invitation-to-first-quarter-2025-results,c4143012

Also from this source

Hexagon Group receives significant multi-segment orders from a major refuse fleet in North America

Hexagon Agility and Hexagon Digital Wave, subsidiaries of Hexagon Composites, have received orders from a major refuse fleet in North America. The...

Hexagon Composites ASA: Initiation of share buyback program to fulfil incentive programs obligations and for general corporate purposes

Hexagon Composite ASA has decided to initiate a buyback of up to 4 million of its own shares for an amount up to NOK 75 million. The buyback program...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics