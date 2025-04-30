Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to first quarter 2025 results

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's first quarter 2025 results will be released on 15 May 2025 at 07:00 am CET.

Philipp Schramm, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250515_6/

For further information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

