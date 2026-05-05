Hexagon Composites ASA: Eirik Løhre appointed permanent CFO

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Hexagon Composites ASA

05 May, 2026, 05:58 GMT

OSLO, Norway, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 11 November 2025, where Eirik Løhre was appointed interim CFO in Hexagon Composites.

The Company is pleased to inform that Eirik Løhre has been appointed permanently to the role of CFO in Hexagon Composites, effective today.

Eirik Løhre has been with the Company since 2021 and prior to his role as interim CFO, he served as EVP Corporate Development on the Executive Team.  

"Eirik has demonstrated strong financial leadership and execution, and he has been instrumental in strengthening our financial performance. I look forward to continuing our work together to develop and position Hexagon in this next phase of growth," said Philipp Schramm, CEO, Hexagon Composites. 

For more information:
Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites
Tel: +47 988 92 161, berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

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https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--eirik-lohre-appointed-permanent-cfo,c4344308

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