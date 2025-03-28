Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and Sustainability report 2024

Hexagon Composites ASA

28 Mar, 2025, 09:06 GMT

OSLO, Norway, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual and Sustainability report for 2024. 

Please find attached the following documents: 

  • Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2024 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) 
  • Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2024 in pdf. 
  • Corporate Governance report 2024 

The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com  

For more information: 

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com  

About Hexagon Composites ASA 

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 

