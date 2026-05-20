Hesai Secures Design Win from Another Top European OEM, Adding 1 Million-Unit Order

STUTTGART, Germany, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global tech company and a leader in 3D perception, today announced that it has secured a new design win from another top-tier European automaker, building on its recently announced L3 program with Mercedes-Benz. The new order exceeds 1 million units and covers more than 10 models across the OEM's joint venture brands in China. This partnership further demonstrates top-tier global automakers' strong recognition of Hesai's full-stack in-house ASIC development, reliable product performance, and large-scale mass production capabilities.

Hesai ATX is a compact long-range lidar delivering exceptional performance for ADAS. Since entering mass production in 2025, ATX has rapidly gained broad adoption as a standard safety component on high-volume passenger vehicles and is currently the best-selling long-range lidar in the ADAS segment, with over 1 million units delivered and an order backlog exceeding 6 million units. Designed for L2 ADAS applications, ATX delivers long-range sensing performance and features proprietary addressable photon isolation technology, enabling earlier detection of potential hazards and improved active safety.

Hesai's leading market position is supported by structural advantages in scalability, quality management, and cost, as well as robust product development, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities.

To date, Hesai has secured design wins from 40 OEMs across more than 160 vehicle models. According to a Yole Group report, Hesai ranked No.1 globally in long-range ADAS lidar shipments in 2025, capturing a 43% market share.