Hesai Announced as Strategic Lidar Partner and Confirmed Supplier for Mercedes-Benz L3-Enabled Models

STUTTGART, Germany, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As disclosed in its Q1 2026 earnings release, Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global tech company and a leader in 3D perception, announced that the company serves as strategic lidar partner and confirmed supplier for Mercedes-Benz models enabling L3 autonomy. The new supply agreement supports Mercedes-Benz programs in Europe and China, with lidar production supported by Hesai's new Galileo manufacturing center in Thailand.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a global tech company and a leader in 3D perception. Leveraging full-stack proprietary ASIC capabilities and an integrated R&D-testing-manufacturing approach, Hesai has established industry-leading positions across core physical AI domains, including ADAS-equipped passenger vehicles, autonomous mobility, spatial intelligence, embodied AI, as well as industrial, agricultural, and service robots. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and operates in-house factories in China and Thailand, with customers spanning more than 40 countries. As the AI-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, Hesai is committed to becoming a key enabler of physical AI - digitizing the real world and redefining how humans and robots perceive and act.