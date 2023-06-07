Hero Living Utilises Yardi Breeze Premier to Improve Resident Experience

Maidstone-based build to rent operator gains all-in-one cloud-based property management platform

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Living, an SME build to rent developer and operator, has selected Yardi Breeze® Premier and will utilise Yardi's RentCafe® to create a modern corporate website to provide a single solution for property marketing and management.

The award-winning platform increases operational efficiencies and improves customer service levels. Having a single unified platform reduces costs and enables online payments, including credit cards, debit cards and direct debits for its residents.

Hero Living, an SME build to rent developer and operator, has selected Yardi Breeze® Premier to provide a single solution for property marketing and management.

"We had too many time-consuming processes and with both our portfolio and team expanding, we needed a system that could handle the growth. With Breeze Premier, we've gained a cost-effective solution that simplifies and automates everything," said Matthew Bates, company director for Hero Living. "Now we can focus on our residents and continue to provide a great service, help our residents self-serve and manage everything from one platform."

"Yardi Breeze Premier provides Hero Living with a single solution that automates the complexities of managing residential portfolios," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi®. "With its new website, Hero Living can manage enquiries, nurture leads and turn them into leases faster through one solution. Breeze Premier will save Hero Living time, provide a holistic overview of its portfolio and deliver a greater service to its residents and clients."

See how the award-winning Yardi Breeze Premier platform can help manage your properties, residents, maintenance, accounting and reporting through an all-in-one solution.

About Hero Living Limited

Launched in 2005, Hero Living builds and operates quality new homes in great locations for people to rent, offering a wide choice of homes to suit individuals, couples and families of all ages and stages. Focusing on non-city locations in areas undergoing positive growth and regeneration, close to transport links, jobs and amenities. Hero Living offers authentic and empathic customer service and strives to become the very best in the world at service delivery to residents. For more information, visit heroliving.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095263/Hero_Living.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi