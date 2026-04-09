Henrik Ehrnrooth to continue as the Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

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UPM-Kymmene Oyj

09 Apr, 2026, 15:32 GMT

HELSINKI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henrik Ehrnrooth was re-elected as the Chair, and Martin á Porta was elected as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation at the Board of Directors' constitutive meeting that took place today following the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected the chairs and other members to the Board committees from among its members:

- Pia Aaltonen-Forsell was re-elected to chair the Audit Committee, and Marjan Oudeman and Piia Karhu were elected as other committee members.
- Martin à Porta was re-elected to chair the Remuneration Committee, and Melanie Maas-Brunner and Magnus Groth were elected as other committee members.
- Henrik Ehrnrooth was re-elected to chair the Nomination and Governance Committee, and Jari Gustafsson and Topi Manner were elected as other committee members.

As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders, so the committees fulfil their respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

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UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

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