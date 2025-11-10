Hend Al Otaiba Appointed as Chair and Senior Advisor of Consello UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investment platform, announced today a strategic partnership with HAO Strategies, the global strategic advisory firm founded by Hend Al Otaiba. As part of this collaboration, Al Otaiba has been appointed Chair of Consello UAE and Senior Strategic Advisor. The partnership combines Consello's global advisory capabilities with HAO Strategies' regional insight and diplomatic experience to support leaders and institutions in building long-term strategic engagement in the United Arab Emirates.

As part of this appointment, Consello will work in partnership with HAO Strategies to jointly serve both key UAE institutions and global corporations seeking to establish or expand their presence in the UAE.

Consello Partner & President Wendy Clark said, "Hend's distinguished diplomatic career and proven leadership experience make her an invaluable partner as we expand our work in the UAE. Consello's operational expertise combined with Hend's local insight and trusted relationships will provide unmatched value to our clients and joint efforts."

Al Otaiba, former Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to France, has held senior positions within the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including serving as the Ministry's official spokesperson. Her career has been marked by a consistent focus on international collaboration, cross-cultural dialogue, and advancing strategic partnerships between nations and institutions.

Hend Al Otaiba added, "This partnership brings together complementary strengths to support long-term strategic value creation in the UAE and globally. Through HAO Strategies and my work with Consello, we will help leaders and institutions deepen meaningful relationships, expand their reach, and realize opportunities that align with the UAE's vision for sustainable global collaboration."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

About HAO Strategies

HAO Strategies is a global strategic advisory and market entry facilitation firm headquartered in the UAE. It operates at the intersection of business opportunity and strategic communications, drawing on the expertise of seasoned strategists, business and sovereign leaders, legal advisors, public affairs professionals, and academics. HAO Strategies enables clients to access complex markets, make informed decisions, and forge enduring partnerships. Its operating model is built on bespoke teams tailored to client objectives, combining strategic foresight with executional capability. This approach accelerates timelines, strengthens access to decision-makers, and provides the clarity and confidence required to act decisively and seize opportunities. The company was founded by Hend Mana Al Otaiba, former Ambassador of the UAE to France and a senior leader in strategic communications across major national institutions.

