Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Size Worth $276.5 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hemodialysis vascular grafts market size is expected to reach USD 276.5 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and growing adoption of biological access products due to technological advancements in the field are some of the factors contributing to revenue growth. Higher number of renal impaired patients and limited availability of suitable kidney donors are promoting hemodialysis procedures in renal impaired patients, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for vascular grafts over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America dominated the market in 2017, owing to heightened awareness regarding treatment options available, increasing adoption of hemodialysis access grafts, and technological advancements in AVG

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.6 % between 2018 and 2025

Some of the key market players in this market are W.L. Gore & Associates; C. R. Bard, Inc.; Terumo Medical Corporation; LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.; Getinge AB; Vascular Genesis; InnAVasc Medical, Inc.; CryoLife, Inc.; Merit Medical Systems, Inc.; and Proteon Therapeutics, Inc.

Read 77 page research report with TOC on "Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Polyester, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyurethane, Biological Materials), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hemodialysis-vascular-grafts-market

The global hemodialysis vascular grafts market, by raw material, was dominated by PTFE grafts with a revenue share of 45.0% in 2018. The segment is anticipated to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. High product penetration, wide availability, and comparatively cheaper products are supplementing the dominance of the segment. Moreover, recent development of biological grafts for hemodialysis is expected to increase its adoption, owing to lower possibility of rejection and infection of these products.

North America dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for approximately 32.0% of the overall revenue. The U.S. is a key revenue contributor not only in the region but at the global marketplace as well. The growth of the market in the country can be attributed to growing number of renal impaired patients undergoing hemodialysis and surging demand for AVGs required to create superficial access for blood transfusion.

Developing economies such as China and India have lower availability of kidney donors as compared to developed economies. Thus, patients opt for alternatives such as hemodialysis. Increase in number of hemodialysis procedures is expected to drive the market between 2018 and 2025. Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% between 2018 and 2025, owing to increasing number of patients with CKD, growing awareness regarding safety of AVG, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hemodialysis vascular grafts market on the basis of raw material types, and region:

- Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Polyester

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyurethane

Biological Materials

- Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India

Central & South America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

