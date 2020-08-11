Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Garner $22.16 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in incidences of kidney diseases, and issues associated with kidney transplants have boosted growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Dialysis Site (Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, and Home Dialysis), Modality (Conventional and Daily), and Product (Devices and Consumables): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry was pegged at $15.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $22.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in incidences of kidney diseases, and issues associated with kidney transplants have boosted the growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations hamper the market. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Medical device manufacturers rely heavily on healthcare facilities for their clinical trial data collection. Most medical device products must go through clinical trials, which is difficult during pandemic due to disrupted supply chain and lack of healthcare professionals.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, medical device companies have found it hard to make informed decisions regarding their products and regulatory obligations amid uncertainty which, in turn, has slowed the rate of manufacturing.

The hemodialysis segment dominated the market

By type, the hemodialysis segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, as it is a preferred form of approach among healthcare professionals and patients suffering from ESRD. However, the peritoneal dialysis segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to emergence of technologically advanced products for peritoneal dialysis.

The home dialysis segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2027

By dialysis site, the home dialysis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness and surge in demand for home healthcare among dialysis patients. However, the clinics and dialysis centers segment dominated the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market, as most patients prefer to receive dialysis treatments through services provided by dialysis centers.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share

By region, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in cases of ESRD, CKDs, diabetes, and hypertension coupled with surge in diagnosis rates.

Major market players

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Nipro Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

Becton

Angiodynamics Inc.

Cook Group

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Medtronic PLC

