Digital outdoor displays across the Kingdom will allow Saudis to express their love and pride for the nation.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move, Heinz is giving up its iconic ketchup label to honor Saudi Arabia's National Day. Launching on September 19, this special initiative will allow people across Saudi to share their congratulatory messages with the Kingdom as Heinz expresses its irrational act of love to support customers in KSA.

Heinz Celebrates Saudi National Day with a Special Twist: The Iconic Ketchup Label Goes Brandless and Gives Way to Saudi Voices

In place of the famous Heinz logo, the ketchup bottles will sport an empty green keystone, offering space for shoppers to personalize their own messages of celebration. Additionally, people will be able to scan a QR code displayed on billboards across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to submit their National Day messages.

These messages, along with the names of the participants, will be displayed on screens across the kingdom for an entire week following the launch, giving Saudis the space to express their pride and love for their country.

"Going brandless as the number one ketchup brand in the region is our irrational act of love to join our Saudi consumers in celebrating the Kingdom with its rich culture, heritage, and unity. Heinz is excited to offer our famous Keystone label for people to express their pride. In this unique campaign, we are letting Saudi voices take center stage. If it's Saudi National day, it has to be Heinz," said Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA.

Additionally, Heinz will also host special in-store activations at select stores across the Kingdom. Live calligraphers will be on hand to customize bottle labels with messages of pride and love, giving customers an opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind, commemorative Heinz bottle that reflects both their personal and national pride.

By making this ultimate tribute, Heinz is stepping aside to let the Kingdom shine. After all, on this day, 'It has to be Saudi'.

