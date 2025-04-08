Heinz launches the world's first ad interrupted by a movie; and people will want to stick around for it

DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where everything is skippable, Heinz is reminding people that some things, just like its thick, rich ketchup, are worth the wait. Introducing Heinz's Post-Post Credits; the first-ever ad that gets interrupted by a movie.

Heinz launches the world’s first ad interrupted by a movie

Exclusively playing during the showings of A Working Man on April 9th and, Mickey 17 and The Amateur on April 10th and 11th at Dubai Mall Reel Cinemas, this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience plays in two parts. The first half teases before the movie, but the real reward? That comes after the credits roll. Only those patient enough to stay until the very end will unlock limited-edition Heinz merch and exclusive discount deals, a treat, that like the thick and rich Heinz ketchup itself, is worth the wait.

Passant El-Ghannam, Marketing Director MEA, Heinz Arabia said: "You've got to really love something to wait for it - whether it's the final scene after the credits, or that glorious, gravity-defying pour of Heinz. It's irrational. It's rich. It's Heinz. And that's what this campaign is all about. In a world of skips and scrolls, Heinz is a reminder that some things like great ketchup and great scenes are worth the wait."

Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer, FP7 McCANN Dubai, said: "Post-credit scenes have become a cultural phenomenon between filmmakers and audiences, a reward for those who wait. We saw a perfect parallel with Heinz, a brand that has always turned waiting into an experience, in a way that only Heinz can."

Now, go to Dubai Mall Reel Cinemas, and stay put. The longer you wait, the better the reward. Because, just like Heinz, it will be worth the wait.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT FP7/McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7 McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7 McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognised for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7 McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7 McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

Campaign Credits

Brand - Kraft Heinz

Passant El-Ghannam, Marketing Director MEA

Marketing Director MEA Samar Hasanin , Regional Senior Category Manager

Regional Senior Category Manager Lobna Saad , Head of Brand Build MEA

Head of Brand Build MEA Ilya Myskin, Brand Manager

Creative - FP7 McCann Dubai

Federico Fanti , Chief Creative Officer

Chief Creative Officer Nayaab Rais, Executive Creative Officer

Executive Creative Officer Paulo Engler , Senior Creative Director & Head of Art

Senior Creative Director & Head of Art Jonathan Cruz , Creative Director

Creative Director Liam Galt , Associate Creative Director

Associate Creative Director Rob Hall , Associate Creative Director

Associate Creative Director Diego Fernandez-Cid , Senior Copywriter

Senior Copywriter Roy Sebastian , Senior Art Director

Creative Excellence - McCann Worldgroup & MCN

Javier Campopiano , Global CCO, McCann Worldgroup

Global CCO, McCann Worldgroup Adrian Botan , Global ECD & CCO Europe, McCann Worldgroup

Global ECD & CCO Europe, McCann Worldgroup Carmem Bistrian , Global Product Excellence Director, McCann Worldgroup

Global Product Excellence Director, Lara De Souza , Creative Excellence Senior Manager, MCN

Production - FP7 McCann Dubai & Big Kahuna Films

Kaue Akimoto, Motion Designer, FP7 McCann Dubai

Motion Designer, FP7 McCann Dubai Murilo DePaula , Video Editor, FP7 McCann Dubai

Video Editor, FP7 McCann Dubai Jessica Younes , Senior Producer, FP7 McCann Dubai

Senior Producer, FP7 McCann Dubai Amin Soltani , Director, FP7 McCann Dubai

Director, FP7 McCann Dubai Eddy Rizk , CEO, Big Kahuna Films

CEO, Big Kahuna Films Zaid Mohammad , Editor, Big Kahuna Films

Editor, Big Kahuna Films Belal Hibri , Grading, Big Kahuna Films

Account Management - FP7 McCann Dubai

Tarek Ali Ahmad , Managing Director

Managing Director Sana Omran , Head of Business Leadership

Head of Business Leadership Amr Lotfy, Account Director

Account Director Maryam Aqueel , Account Manager

Account Manager Fernanda Stein , Social Media Manager

Public Relations & Communications – Current Global MENAT

Peter Jacob , Managing Director

Managing Director Jude Lahham , Account Director

Account Director Riya Awtaney, Account Manager

Account Manager May Hajouj, Senior Associate

Senior Associate Aastha Chaurasia , Associate

Associate Umar Gulamnabi , Junior Associate

Company Credits

Creative, Production & Account Management: FP7 McCann Dubai

FP7 McCann Dubai Production house: Big Kahuna Films

Big Kahuna Films Servicing production house: Mitra Film SRL

Mitra Film SRL Editing PH: PixelMob

PixelMob Sound Design: Mango Jam

Mango Jam PR & Communications: Current Global MENAT

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659980/Heinz_Launch.jpg