Heidi Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Medical Scribe Innovation

The recognition highlights Heidi's leadership in clinical AI innovation, market impact, and customer-centric technology design.

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Heidi has been recognized with the 2026 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Artificial Intelligence Medical Scribe industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and clinician impact. This recognition highlights Heidi's consistent leadership in advancing AI-enabled clinical documentation, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: business impact and technology leverage. Heidi excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with real-world clinical demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"Frost & Sullivan is impressed by how Heidi's intentional design, deep clinical relevance, and proven versatility allow it to function as a truly universal tool that meets the demands of modern healthcare with precision and reliability," said Alejandra Parra, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on clinician-led adoption, scalable digital innovation, and global expansion, Heidi has demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and lead in a competitive healthcare technology environment. The company's sustained investment in conversational AI, workflow automation, and clinical usability has enabled it to scale rapidly across North America while supporting diverse healthcare settings and specialties.

Innovation remains central to Heidi's approach. Its AI medical scribe and care partner platform replaces manual clinical documentation and administrative tasks with accurate, specialty-aware automation that integrates seamlessly into daily workflows. Designed for flexibility and universality, Heidi supports a wide range of clinical environments and care models, delivering measurable gains in efficiency, clinician satisfaction, and patient engagement.

"Doctors are inundated with documentation and that greatly limits the amount of time they can spend really focusing on their patients. I founded Heidi after experiencing administrative burden myself and the incredible burnout that comes with it," said Dr. Thomas Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Heidi. "We are beyond honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the difference we are making in clinicians' lives."

Heidi's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its leadership position. Through self-serve onboarding, intuitive product design, and rapid clinician-led adoption, the company enables healthcare professionals to realize immediate value without complex implementation. Its ability to perform reliably across specialties, care settings, and regulatory environments has been key to delivering long-term value and sustained customer trust.

Frost & Sullivan commends Heidi for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's clinician-first vision, robust innovation pipeline, and focus on measurable outcomes are shaping the future of the artificial intelligence medical scribe market and redefining how AI supports modern healthcare delivery.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner to expand clinical capacity by automating administrative work — documentation, form filling, and task management — so clinicians can focus on patients. Used across emergency departments, general practice, and specialist clinics, Heidi supports more than 2 million consults each week in 110 languages from 116 countries. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Heidi has raised $96.6M USD from global investors including Point72 Private Investments, Blackbird, Headline, Phoenix Court's growth fund - Latitude, Possible Ventures, and Archangel. Heidi adheres to international standards including the NHS, HIPAA, GDPR, and Australian Privacy Principles, and has obtained enterprise-grade security certifications such as SOC2 and ISO27001.