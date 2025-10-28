HEDGING FINTECH ATTARA LAUNCHES AI-ENABLED ENTERPRISE GRADE FINANCIAL TOOLS TO SUPPORT BUSINESSES NAVIGATING MARKET VOLATILITY

In a bid to democratise the hedging market, commodity hedging fintech, Attara, implements cutting-edge technology to create financial educational and professional-grade risk management tools that make hedging accessible to businesses of all sizes

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Attara, the commodity hedging fintech, revolutionises the commodity landscape with the launch of its Explore Zone . With this AI-enabled platform, businesses of all sizes that trade in commodities can understand how hedging can benefit their bottom line by building their financial resilience and reducing their exposure to risk.

The Explore Zone aims to educate SMEs in particular, who have historically been underserved by complex financial markets, but are still exposed to risk. Explore Zone aims to educate and support any SME that trades in the commodity markets, whether they're buying or selling fuels, metals, or agricultural products.

Explore Zone provides direct access to enterprise-grade risk tools, insights and educational content, all on a user-friendly interface that is free to use. New tools available to explore include:

Hedge identifier: unpack how traded benchmarks correlate to your own physical commodity prices, proving hedge effectiveness in front of your own eyes





unpack how traded benchmarks correlate to your own physical commodity prices, proving hedge effectiveness in front of your own eyes Scenario calculator: simulate historic and future scenarios to observe how hedging can impact your business





simulate historic and future scenarios to observe how hedging can impact your business Document generators: Explore Zone is your partner, quickly generating presentations or policy documents for use internally. These documents are designed to provide you with the tools you need to inform and engage company decision makers





Explore Zone is your partner, quickly generating presentations or policy documents for use internally. These documents are designed to provide you with the tools you need to inform and engage company decision makers All underpinned by Attara's integrated AI assistant , Tara, who can explain core hedging concepts and guide users through the tools on offer





, Tara, who can explain core hedging concepts and guide users through the tools on offer Attara's Client Portal: Bringing all our tools together, this is a user friendly dashboard, ensuring clients have oversight of their portfolio, and are always supported by our experts when making key business decisions

Following the launch of its tech platform, the client portal, the launch of Explore Zone is the latest development in a suite of efforts to put technology at the heart of user experience at Attara. Rather than an add on, Richard de Meo, CEO of Attara, believes integrated AI and new technology are the tools needed to combat risk in an ever-more volatile economic landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Richard de Meo, CEO of Attara said; "We are truly proud to unveil our latest platform that has been in the works since we launched. We endeavour to put technology at the heart of everything we do, and with our mission rooted in increasing accessibility, starting with education felt like a no brainer.

"For far too long, financial tools such as hedging have been reserved for the large conglomerates and blue-chip companies of the world. Most SMEs do not hedge, not because they don't want to, but because the tools were not made for them. Explore Zone is our answer. We've taken the insights and tools usually reserved for major traders and made them free to access for every business.

"Our latest expert recruit, Hani Elmalky, has been working hard with his team to make this a reality, and we're thrilled to be announcing that the Explore Zone is now live."

Hani Elmalky, Chief Technical Advisor at Attara, also commented:

"With Explore Zone, we're transforming access to hedging by putting institutional-grade insights into the hands of every business.

For too long, smaller firms have lacked the tools and education to manage risk effectively, while only the largest players benefited from sophisticated strategies.

By combining Attara's expertise with AI, we've simplified the complexity of hedging into clear, actionable guidance, ensuring that every decision maker, regardless of scale, can act with confidence. This is how technology becomes a true leveller, and why Explore Zone is central to our mission"

The Explore Zone is available now, with no commitment, to start learning, and is accessible at https://explore.attara.co/.

More about Attara

Attara is a leading fintech company specialising in commodity hedging solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. Our mission is to change the way businesses respond to market volatility, with easy-to-manage specialist solutions that give them greater uncertainty in an uncertain world. With a commitment to transparency and customer success, Attara provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to optimise risk management strategies, enhance financial performance, and support sustainable growth.

At Attara, we leverage cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to deliver customised hedging solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. Our platform offers real-time market insights, advanced analytics, and seamless execution capabilities, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and protect their bottom lines. Whether you are a small enterprise or a large corporation, Attara is dedicated to helping you effectively manage your commodity risks and achieve your financial goals.

