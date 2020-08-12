Heat Transfer Fluids Market worth $4.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, And Glycols), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, And HVACR), And Region – Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=861



Browse in-depth TOC on "Heat Transfer Fluids Market"

93 – Tables

44 – Figures

158 – Pages





View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermic-fluid-market-861.html



The major factors driving the HTFs market include high demand from the chemical industry, growth of the global solar power sector, and improved performance of heat transfer fluids.



The synthetic fluids segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the global HTFs market during the forecast period



The HTFs market has been segmented based on types into four categories: mineral oils, synthetic fluids, glycols, and others. Among these types, the synthetic fluids segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. Synthetic fluids are generally superior to other types and offer high thermal stability. The synthetic fluids segment is also projected to be the fastest-growing in the overall HTFs market during the forecast period, as it provides enhanced lubricity at different temperatures and high thermal stability.



Renewable energy end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global HTFs market during the forecast period



Renewable energy end-use industry is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for clean energy production. HTFs are used to store energy, control temperature, transfer heat, and cooling during various processes in the renewable energy industry. They also offer excellent oxidation resistance, enhance system efficiency, and high thermal stability in these processes. With the increasing demand for renewable energy, the HTFs market has high growth prospects.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=861



APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the global HTFs market during the forecast period



APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for heat transfer fluids. The countries in the APAC region are expanding their production capacities and investing in new projects to decrease dependence on imports and thereby boosting regional energy security and autonomy. The increasing population, urbanization, and standard of living in the region result in providing an impetus to industrialization, which, in turn, leads to the growth of the HTFs market. Some of the major end-use industries having high growth potential for HTFs in the region are renewable energy, HVACR, chemical, and automotive.



Major vendors in the HTFs market include The Dow Chemical Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), ExxonMobil (US), Chevron (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), LANXESS (Germany), Paratherm (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Schultz Canada Chemicals (Canada), Arkema (France), BASF (Germany), British Petroleum (UK), Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Ltd. (China), DuPont Tate & Lyle (UK), Dynalene (US), Global Heat Transfer (UK), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (India), Indian Oil Corporation (India), Isel (US), Paras Lubricants Limited (India), Petro-Canada (Canada), Phillips 66 (US), Radco Industries (US), Sasol (South Africa), Schaeffer Specialized Lubricants (US), and Solvay (Belgium).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=861



Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports :



Lubricants Market by Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Lubricants, Bio-Based, and Greases), by Application (Transportation and Industrial Machinery & Equipment), and by Region (APAC, EU, NA, MEA, AND SA) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lubricants-market-182046896.html







Synthetic Lubricants Market by Type (PAO, Esters, Group III, PAG), by Application (Engine Oil, Metalworking Fluids, and Industrial) and by Regions (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-lubricant-market-141429702.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/thermic-fluid-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermic-fluids.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets