Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market Growth to Reach USD 502.6 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.8% | Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The steady global growth of the healthcare 3PL market is primarily attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for biologics with increasing cold chain logistics needs followed by rapid technology integration.

Market Size & Growth

Global Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market – $246.1 billion by 2024

The market estimated to achieve $502.6 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

Factors such as ever-Increasing drug demand, outsourcing of non-core functions and complexity in regulatory task are major growth drivers.

Cold chain logistics is anticipated to be one of the fast-growing sub-segments, on account of increasing distribution for biologics and other cell & gene therapies as well as temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.

Healthcare supply chain management is undergoing a renaissance, which will reshape the competitive dynamics in this industry with new advanced capabilities powered by digital transformation — such as route optimization via AI supported decision making; real-time tracking and visualisation technology enabled control rooms; and blockchain based end-to-end traceability.

Though innovation keeps gallantly moving on, challenges — regulatory compliance, infrastructure investments and quality assurance risks— are enough to temper market pace.

Key Market Insights

Pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and biotech are increasingly outsourcing their complex supply chains that require compliance to specialized third-party logistics providers as the healthcare 3PL market undergoes a structural transformation. Some of the report's key takeaways are:

Outsourcing non-core logistics operations to third-party providers allows healthcare organizations to shift focus back onto core R&D, manufacturing and patient care.

3PL operators are investing in GDP-compliant cold storage infrastructure, ultra-low temperature (ULT) facilities and real-time monitoring systems due to the growth of biologics, specialty drugs and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Environmentally sustainable logistics — even in the form of electric temperature-controlled vehicles, energy-efficient buildings or packaging solutions benefiting from global ESG commitments to sustainable development — have come into focus with healthcare 3PLs.

Regulatory complexities across different global markets continue to remain a major roadblock with 3PL providers being forced into developing comprehensible compliance mechanisms for individual jurisdictions.

Key players are expanding their geographic reach and range of services through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships that are reshaping the competitive landscape.

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Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Warehousing and storage service segment held the largest market share in 2024. The segment leadership has been supported by a growing demand for temperature-controlled storage, GMP-compliant and GDP-certified warehousing along with robust inventory management solutions. On the other hand, with continued growth in the global pipeline of new therapies, clinical trial logistics is expected to make considerable gains. Transportation services will continue to be a core component due its inability to function without the imminent movement of time sensitive, temperature dependent pharmaceutical products.

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies are the largest end-user segment accounting for a significant share owing to requirements for high-volume distribution and stringent regulatory mandates. The end-user segment of the biotech companies is one of the fastest growing segments due to rapid growth in the sectors biologics, cell therapy and personalized medicine. Demand for healthcare 3PL is also strengthened by hospitals & clinics, medical device manufacturers, and many other end users.

By Medium of Transport

In 2024, ground transportation segment dominated the overall market share as it has become an essential component of last-mile delivery and regional pharmaceutical distribution. Ground fleets have been fortified with GPS tracking, refrigerated units and protocols of secure handling by 3PL providers. Air cargo is the fastest-growing mode of transport due to time-sensitive and high-value pharmaceutical shipments crossing borders. Ocean freight pertinent to bulk pharmaceutical raw materials and device components

By Supply Chain

In 2024, the non-cold chain logistics segment accounted for the largest shareholder of global pharmaceutical supply chains owing to large volumes of medical devices, OTC drugs, surgical instruments and other general pharmacy products requiring no temperature-sensitive handling. The cold chain logistics segment is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for vaccines, biologics and cell & gene therapies as well as strict regulatory standards such Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and FDA guidelines.

Regional Insights

North America

The market for global healthcare third-party logistics was led by North America, which had the highest revenue share in 2024. The dominance of large pharmaceutical manufacturers, the existence of sophisticated logistics infrastructure covering a majority of demand points, and high regulatory standards (FDA/DEA) demanding top 3PL capabilities underpin this region's leadership. Also, growing demand for biologics, specialty drugs and temperature-sensitive therapeutics is fueling the region's market dominance. With the rise of e-pharmacy adoption accelerating last-mile delivery demand, there are well-defined air, sea and ground freight networks serving this area: namely; USA, Canada & Mexico.

Europe

The European market is the second largest healthcare 3PL by value globally, benefiting from an established pharmaceutical industry, increasing rates of clinical trials and stricter GDP compliance standards. Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Netherlands are among these European countries where pharmaceutical warehousing cold chain distribution and cross border logistics take place. The European landscape for 3PL investment remains influenced, as ever by the evolving EU regulatory framework and growing focus on supply chain resilience.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during forecast period, due rapid expansion of pharmaceutical industry in China, India and Japan and South Korea. The demand for 3PL is also surging in the region, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure along with a rising biologics production and manufacturing of medical devices. Southeast Asian markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are high potential but largely untapped healthcare logistics geographies. Another area where demand for specialized 3PL will see significant growth is the pharmaceutical sector in India, which itself has expected a very high rate of growth.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America

The Emerging healthcare 3PL markets include Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, which have witnessed an increase in support for his initiatives such as heightened investment on Health care, Expanded pharmaceutical distribution network government infrastructure initiativeОн. Particularly, Brazil, Mexico and the countries of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are growth pockets where multinational pharmaceutical companies have begun to leverage regional logistics partners.

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Key Market Players

The global healthcare third-party logistics market comprises of a mix of very highly competitive broad based logistic conglomerates, specialized in the area (Tavo) Companies Today and Pharmaceutical Distribution Specialist Firms. A few of the leading companies in Allied Market Research for our market size report include:

DHL - Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

United Parcel Service (Ups healthcare)

FedEx Corporation (FedEx HealthCare Solutions)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DB Schenker (Schenker AG)

McKesson Corporation

Cencora Inc. (Previously AmerisourceBergen)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

GEODIS SA

DSV A/S

Nippon Express Co.,, Ltd

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc

Agility Public Warehousing Company K. S.C.P..

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.,

To solidify their competitive position in the market and build end-to-end healthcare logistics capabilities, these players are engaging in strategic acquisitions, technology investments & geographic expansion.

Key Recent Industry Developments

April 2025: DHL Group pledged USD 2.3 billion to bolster its life sciences and healthcare logistics over a five-year plan, further cementing its leading position in the global third-party-logistics (3PL) segment for this sector.

April 2025- EVERSANA expanded pharmaceutical 3PL offerings to meet increased client demand for services related to commercial-stage drug distribution.

Mar 2025: GXO Logistics, a leader in supply chain solutions for eCommerce and other verticals across Europe & North America acquired ColdChain Solutions (a provider of cold-storage with specialization on pharmaceuticals) Marcus Williams.

December 2024: DHL Supply Chain launched one of the most advanced ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage facilities in Europe specifically for use within a cold supply chain, aimed at accommodating growing demand for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs).

November 2022: DHL Supply Chain formed a partnership with AmerisourceBergen for co-development of temperature-controlled distribution networks, specifically targeted at oncology and vaccine products.

October 2024: UPS announced it has purchased Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL expanding upon UPS's portfolio of end-to-end temperature controlled and time-critical transportation solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare provider customers.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions introduced an integrated cold-chain platform for live biologics shipments, expanding its capabilities to ship and package sterile pharmaceuticals.

March 2025: FedEx Express introduced electricity-powered controlled temperature vehicles in its European healthcare logistics fleet as part of the company's near-term sustainability initiatives.

Oct 2024: Launch of InspiroGene, a business unit by McKesson dedicated to supporting the commercialization needs of cell and gene therapies.

April 2024: Cardinal Health revealed the establishment of a Columbus, Ohio based Consumer Health Logistics Center occupying an area of about 350000 sq ft which is set to strengthen its OTC healthcare products distribution.

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Technology, AI & Innovation (Future-Facing)

With a shared value of growth, technology adoption is an important driver reshaping the healthcare third-party logistics market landscape. Key innovations include:

AI & ML: Route optimization powered by AI, demand forecasting and Predictive Inventory Management allow 3PL providers to reduce costs, minimize wastage and deliver faster. Hey, delivered in November 2023 Meihua International Speed Fox AI-enabled warehouse management system (WMS) designed for healthcare logistics.

Blockchain-Based Traceability: Deployment of blockchain technology for end-to-end drug traceability, anti-counterfeiting & DSCSA (Drug Supply Chain Security Act) compliance across pharmaceutical supply chains

IoT & Real-Time Monitoring: Smart sensors and temperature monitoring devices powered by the IoT enable visibility right from shipment to destination, constantly streaming data in real time tracing cold chain integrity across long-haul shipments, as well last-mile deliveries.

Warehouse AutomationAt pharmaceutical distribution centers, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), robotics on picking systems and automatic storage & retrieval system(ASRS) continue to drive throughput efficiency and accuracy.

Big Data Analytics: With the help of data analytics platforms, 3PL providers can convert massive logistics datasets into actionable insights for optimum network design, capacity planning and customer service delivery.

Tech for Sustainable Logistics: ESG Imperatives and client sustainability objectives are leading to widespread adoption of electric delivery vehicles, energy-efficient smart warehouses, recyclable or biodegradable packaging materials by 3PL providers

These technologies in concert, are moving the healthcare 3PL space from traditional asset-heavy logistics to smart supply chain ecosystems that leverage data and sustainability.

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Analyst Review

Since the service framework in healthcare third-party logistics market is undergoing an inflection point, according to analysts from Allied Market Research. Pharmaceutical pipelines are increasing in complexity, regulatory landscapes and compliance requirements continue to evolve quickly at a global scale while digitalization is transforming how we think about what services logistics providers can offer — forcing many market-proven giants up an evolution path that will compel them each coalesce their architecture around new service directions.

The overriding trend of this decade is the transition from value-adding technology-enabled 3PL partnerships to volume-based logistics models. Demand for hyper-specialized cold chain capabilities and real-time supply chain visibility will only accelerate as biosimilars, personalized medicines, and cell/gene therapies are introduced into commercial distribution.

Analysts say the very opposite: though North America maintains its rightful position at the top of dividual markets — supported by tight regulatory controls and advanced infrastructure maturity, Asia-Pacific marks something different as being a beacon signal for where healthcare 3PL investment is heading next. 3PL providers looking to diversify their geographic presence are gravitating towards emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, India and the GCC region.

The competitive intensity of the market expected to be high with differentiation increasingly driven by technology depth, cold chain specialization, regulatory expertise and sustainability credentials. Organizations capable of providing seamless, compliant and tech-enabled healthcare logistics on a global scale will be best set to take their fair share—and more—of the market through 2034.

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