Healthcare provider in the Netherlands extends contract with Sectra and moves to cloud service

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a ten-year renewal contract with Dutch medical center Zuyderland. Under the new contract, Sectra will provide its enterprise imaging solution as a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. This will provide Zuyderland with scalability as their imaging volumes grow, in a secure and fully managed cloud environment. Since Sectra assumes responsibility for the technology and operation of the system, the healthcare provider can devote more time to its core business—offering the best possible patient care.

"Our current infrastructure needs to be replaced, giving us the perfect opportunity to move over to Sectra's cloud solution," says Ralph Berendsen, Medical Physicist at Zuyderland Medical Center. "We've been a happy customer of Sectra for many years, so letting them take full responsibly for our IT operations was an easy choice. Moving to the cloud will reduce our IT burden, giving us the time to focus on our users."

The two main locations of Zuyderland Medical Center, consisting of departments for radiology and nuclear medicine as well as orthopaedics, are located in the cities of Sittard-Geleen and Heerlen. They have been using Sectra's solution since 2017 and will now be the first in the Netherlands to use Sectra One Cloud, which is built in Microsoft Azure.

"Many healthcare providers are currently facing challenges when it comes to high workloads and a lack of resources. In addition, secure communication and sharing of sensitive data has never been more important. As a result, we are seeing increasing interest in cloud services," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director, Sectra Benelux and DACH. "I'm happy that Zuyderland remains satisfied with us as their technology provider, and I am proud of being trusted to manage their IT infrastructure."

The contract was signed in February 2023 and includes the modules for radiology, breast imaging and orthopaedics.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

