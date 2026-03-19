Sectra to deliver national training platform to all Norwegian health regions

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical technology and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a three-year agreement to provide its cloud-based Sectra Education Portal to all Norwegian health regions. The platform will enable healthcare professionals across Norway to access clinically realistic, high-quality training in pathology and radiology, fostering national collaboration and accelerating professional development.

"It is inspiring to see Norway take a coordinated national approach to strengthening specialist training. The accelerating change in healthcare, driven by technological and clinical progress-not least, AI-means clinicians need ongoing education more than ever. By investing in a unified platform, Norway is enabling efficient, modern learning and setting a clear direction for maintaining high standards of competence and quality at scale," says Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Medical Education.

As a fully managed SaaS solution, it minimizes the IT burden for hospitals by ensuring seamless updates, robust security, and continuous access to the latest features. This unified platform enables standardized, high-quality training that mirrors clinical tools, supports both remote and on-site learning, and equips clinicians with up-to-date skills, ultimately improving patient care and operational efficiency.

"By giving all healthcare regions access to the same platform, it becomes easier to share and reuse educational and quality-assurance material across the country. The image-sharing solution will play an important role in building efficient national training programs and in enabling laboratories to more easily compare methods and quality. This is an important step towards improved patient care," says Fredrik Brun, Project Manager at Helse Vest IKT.

The three-year agreement was signed during the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year and includes the delivery of the Sectra Education Portal to all four Norwegian health regions, commonly referred to as Spesialisthelsetjenesten: Helse Nord RHF, Helse Midt-Norge RHF, Helse Vest RHF, and Helse Sør-Øst RHF. The initial order allows up to 300 users a month to access the platform. All regions already rely on Sectra's radiology solution, and three of the regions are also using Sectra's digital pathology solution.

The Sectra Education Portal strengthens diagnostic training and medical education by providing a unified platform for skill development, competency verification, and performance tracking. It offers clinicians and students access to real cases and professional imaging tools that mirror everyday diagnostic workflows. The cloud-based solution is built on Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified, scalable strategy for healthcare providers' diagnostic and training needs within medical imaging. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0)705 23 52 27

Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Sectra Medical Education, 46 (0) 703 29 69 30

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https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-to-deliver-national-training-platform-to-all-norwegian-health-regions,c4322988

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