Healthcare Information System Market Worth $1,097.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare information system market size is expected to reach USD 1,097.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The large penetration of smartphones, and rising capabilities of smartphones such as large storage capacity, ease of use, and portability, make them an optimal solution for monitoring and diagnostic services. Reduction in hardware costs and growing affordability are the key factors driving the demand for smartphones in the market, which in turn is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Machine learning techniques & AI functionality and deep learning can improve the personalization of healthcare. For instance, a doctor can diagnose patients accurately by availing patients' ancestral records and DNA information from an AI-based database.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Growing demand for effective clinical outcomes and reducing healthcare costs is one of the key factors responsible for the adoption of information systems in hospitals of emerging economies and developed economies, thereby, generating maximum revenue in this segment.

Web-based deployments segment held the largest market share in 2022, owing to its larger number of users as compared to the other two deployments.

The services segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to a lack of knowledge about IT applications among healthcare professionals.

Growing demand to reduce rising production costs and high per capita healthcare costs by many product manufacturers have resulted in the rapid adoption of these systems in North America .

Read 190-page market research report, "Healthcare Information System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (HIS, PAS), By Deployment, By Component, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Healthcare Information System Market Growth & Trends

Increasing usage of the internet, recent advancements in video conferencing systems, significant developments in 4G or 5G networks, and rising healthcare costs driving the need to curb overall expenses. Furthermore, the surging demand for real-time data to provide quality care to patients & support decision-making is driving the need for remote patient monitoring services. Growing demand for specialty and personalized care, especially in remote areas, is another key factor propelling the adoption of the software and services to support patients connect with certified medical professionals and specialty experts.

The demand for healthcare information systems is expected to continuously increase over the forecast period majorly due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population. The growing demand-supply gap in the healthcare industry has led to an increase in the use of IT, thereby boosting the adoption of cloud computing in this industry. The rising demand for cloud-based information systems in healthcare organizations is expected to boost the overall market over the forecast period. An increase in investments by several private and public organizations in healthcare IT infrastructure is also one of the factors expected to positively impact market growth.

The pandemic created multiple challenges for global healthcare services. However, this challenge also provided a much-needed boost to digital health technologies in the field of disease surveillance, new strategy development, and frontline care services. This led to a change in its product life cycle trajectory. Outpatient hospital care and primary care are two promising areas in this situation that can be delivered digitally, which has boosted the adoption of digital solutions. Today, a surge in the digital health technology market space is observed across the board.

The growth is especially visible in telehealth and mHealth services. As per the regional director for Europe, WHO, the pandemic triggered various countries to accelerate the adoption of digital health technologies. Despite privacy concerns, 30 out of 53 countries offered some form of digital contact tracing during COVID-19. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic made way for lucrative opportunities for players in the healthcare information system industry.

Healthcare Information System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global healthcare information system market based on application, deployment, component, end-use, and region

Healthcare Information System Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital Information System

Electronic Health Record



Electronic Medical Record



Real-time Healthcare



Patient Engagement Solution



Population Health Management

Pharmacy Automation Systems

Medication Dispensing System



Packaging & Labeling System



Storage & Retrieval System



Automated Medication Compounding System



Tabletop Tablet Counters

Laboratory Informatics

Revenue Cycle Management

Medical Imaging Information System

Radiology Information Systems



Monitoring Analysis Software



Picture Archiving and Communication Systems

Healthcare Information System Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Web-based

On-premises

Cloud-based

Healthcare Information System Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software & Systems

Services

Healthcare Information System Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Healthcare Information System Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Singapore



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Healthcare Information System Market

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Athenahealth, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Agfa Gevaert NV

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

The global hospital information system market size is expected to reach USD 405.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2030. Hospital information systems are being increasingly adopted to improve operational efficiency in the legal, administrative, and financial tasks in hospital facilities, which is one of the key factors driving industry growth. Moreover, increasing awareness about advanced IT services and rising demand to curb the growing healthcare costs are other key drivers of the industry. Several benefits associated with HIS, such as lower healthcare expenditure and higher operational efficiency of the systems, are expected to boost the adoption of IT solutions in healthcare facilities.

The global radiology information systems market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.19% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This market growth is driven by the factors such as the increasing incidences of chronic diseases and the adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare facilities. The growing usage of digital healthcare infrastructure, which helps collect and manage information generated by hospitals, clinics, and institutes, has enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of their services.

The global regulatory information management system market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030. As a result of the rapid adoption of the software by the pharmaceutical companies, competitors in the regulatory information management (RIM) system or software market are seeing enormous growth, and this growth is anticipated to continue.

