Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Size Worth $7.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare ERP consulting services market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The growing healthcare expenditure and rising adoption levels of advanced technological solutions are driving facilities to successfully implement enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The growing need to amalgamate multiple software solutions and applications running a facility under a single integrated database to enhance operational & financial efficiency is expected to drive the demand for consulting services in the market. Several healthcare organizations and facilities are contributing to the growing demand for ERP systems to integrate their business functionalities and enhance operational outcomes.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The global market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising need to integrate business software solutions into one database

In the functionality segment, implementation dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing need to align successful implementation of solutions with the business goals

The life science companies segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the need for advanced technological solutions in medical devices and pharmaceutical companies

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 owing to the strong presence of key market players

The emergence of advanced cloud technology solutions and increased adoption levels of these advanced technological systems will support the region's growth

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years due to rapidly developing IT infrastructure and a rise in the number of start-ups providing advanced software solutions.

Read 110 page market research report, "Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Functionality (Implementation, Training & Education), By End-use (Healthcare Providers, Life Science Companies), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The rising awareness level of the organizations about the benefits associated with these solutions, such as remote location access of centralized data and better data management, is driving the adoption of ERP systems. The growing demand for consulting and strategic advising before and throughout the implementation of these solutions is driving the market growth. Adaption to the changes in business operations and training of advanced functions is a growing need of healthcare organizations and is provided by these consultancies and vendors, which is expected to propel market growth. Through the consultancy services, organizations can better understand the complexity of the solutions, the organization's size & scope, the type of modules being implemented, and the number of external resources required.

The implementation segment dominated the market with the growing need to understand the complexity of solutions before adoption. Implementation services are provided by software vendors, staffing firms, or business transformation leadership firms. However, the training and education segment is expected to grow significantly due to the provision of end-user training workshops in addition to implementation services for healthcare organizations adopting ERP solutions. The healthcare providers segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth owing to the growing need to improve operational & financial outcomes of the organization.

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global healthcare ERP consulting services market on the basis of functionality, end-use, and region:

Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Implementation



Training & Education



Others

Healthcare ERP Consulting Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Life Science Companies



Healthcare Providers



Others

Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE

List of Key Players of Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market

Accenture

Deloitte

PWC

KPMG

Cerner Corp.

Premier, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Oracle

Atos SE

Avaap USA LLC

LLC Infor.

Check out more studies covering infusion of technology into healthcare, published by Grand View Research:

Healthcare ERP Market – The global healthcare ERP market size was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as delivering high-quality patient care, reducing operational costs, and eliminating data siloes in back-end operations is driving the growth.

The global healthcare ERP market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as delivering high-quality patient care, reducing operational costs, and eliminating data siloes in back-end operations is driving the growth. Remote Healthcare Market – The global remote healthcare market size was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the adoption of remote healthcare technologies by patients, payers, and providers.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare IT Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.