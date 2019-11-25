Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Worth $10.64 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare business intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase in adoption of data-driven decision making, emergence of cloud based business intelligence (BI) solutions for healthcare industry, increased focus to reduce spending, and emergence of mobile-based healthcare BI solutions are the key factors contributing to the growth. Growing requirement of business intelligence tools to reduce costs for operational performance, claims, and clinical analysis is another major factor positively impacting the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Software emerged as the largest product segment with a revenue share of 68.4% in 2018

Cloud-based mode of delivery accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Healthcare payers emerged as the leading end use segment, however healthcare providers end use segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare business intelligence market due to increased implementation of healthcare BI solutions and services by the providers to offer enhanced patient care and reduced healthcare expenses

Market players, such Oracle Corporation; SAP; Microsoft; Salesforce; Tableau Software; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; and Looker Data Sciences, Inc. are focused on increasing collaboration with powerful analytics platform providers to gain competitive edge in the market

Factors, such as the constantly increasing volume of digital information and data sources, complexity of data generated in healthcare organizations, coupled with growing need for the advanced business intelligence solutions to support decision-making are boosting the demand for business intelligence solutions and services. The massive amounts of unstructured and structured data generated by medical organizations and institutions is critical to manage, thus there is huge requirement for advanced healthcare BI software by hospitals and other healthcare organizations.

In order to gain insights about patient care and satisfaction, clinical operations, labor distribution, physician practices, and administration and management; hospitals and other healthcare facilities require data visualization and predictive modeling tools, which in turn is increasing demand for healthcare business intelligence software among these end users.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based healthcare BI software solutions coupled with high dependency of healthcare on digital technology to operate functions of a complex healthcare system is further boosting the adoption of BI software over the past years. For instance, KenSci Clinical Analytics, a platform designed by Microsoft to predict clinical and operational risk involved in a healthcare facility to improve health outcomes and reduce operational costs.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market on the basis of component, mode of delivery, application, and end use, and region:

Healthcare Business Intelligence Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Software



Services

Healthcare Business Intelligence Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

On-premise



Cloud-based



Hybrid

Healthcare Business Intelligence Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Financial Analysis



Claims Processing





Revenue Cycle Management





Payment Integrity and Fraud, Waste, & Abuse (FWA)





Risk Adjustment and Risk Assessment



Operational Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis





Workforce Analysis





Strategic Analysis



Clinical Analysis



Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking





Clinical Decision Support





Regulatory Reporting and Compliance





Comparative Analytics/Effectiveness





Precision Health



Patient Care

Healthcare Business Intelligence End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Payers



Healthcare Providers



Healthcare Manufacturers

Healthcare Business Intelligence Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

