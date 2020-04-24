Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Worth $8.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type (Method Development & Validation, Cell-Based Assays, Stability Testing, Heavy Metal Testing, Image Analysis, Virology Testing) & End user (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market size is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increased outsourcing of analytical testing services by pharmaceutical companies, rising focus on specialized testing services for biologics and biosimilars, and the growing number of clinical trials are expected to drive the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.

By type, the bioanalytical testing services segment is expected to dominate the healthcare analytical testing services market in 2020

Based on type, the healthcare analytical testing services market has been segmented into bioanalytical testing services, physical characterization services, method development & validation services, raw material testing services, batch-release testing services, stability testing services, microbial testing services, and environmental monitoring services. Within bioanalytical testing services, cell-based assays accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their utility in checking the strength and stability of the therapeutic product through all the phases of the clinical study.

By end user, medical device companies are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the healthcare analytical testing services market in the forecast period

Based on end user, the healthcare analytical testing services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and CROs. The medical device companies market is estimated to show the highest CAGR in the forecast period, as analytical testing companies are seeing more requests from OEMs for material characterization testing for medical devices and materials. Moreover, demand has grown for the continuous development of expertise in chemical evaluations from these companies.

North America holds the largest share in the market in 2020, followed by Europe

North America dominates the overall market based on region. This can be attributed to the large number of major pharmaceutical R&D companies and medical device companies headquartered in this region, the rising number of clinical trials being conducted here, and the strong presence of CROs.

The prominent players in the healthcare analytical testing services market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), LabCorp (US), SGS (Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi PharmaTech (China), PPD (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), Pace Analytical (US), Intertek (UK), Merck KGAA (Germany), Source BioScience (UK), Almac Group (Ireland), ICON (Ireland), Frontage Labs (US), STERIS PLC (US), PRA Health Sciences (US), Syneos Health (US), Medpace Holdings (US), LGC Limited (UK), and Anacura (Belgium).



