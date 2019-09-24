Health Insurance Market Projected to Grow $4.47 Billion, Globally, at 4.4% CAGR, Says AMR
24 Sep, 2019, 15:10 BST
Rise in healthcare expenses, mandatory provision of healthcare insurance for public and private sectors, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to propel the growth of the global health insurance market
PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Health Insurance Market by Provider (Private Providers and Public Providers), Insurance Type (Diseases Insurance, Medical Insurance, and Income Protection Insurance), Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage and Term Coverage), Demographics (Minors, Adults, and Senior Citizen), and Network (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Services (POS), Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global health insurance industry was pegged at $3.15 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4338
Chief reasons for market fluctuations
Increase in healthcare expenses, mandatory provision of healthcare insurance for public and private sectors, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases have boosted the growth of the global health insurance market. However, stringent regulation and longer time for claim reimbursement and dearth of awareness of healthcare insurance in rural region hamper the market. On the contrary, innovation in healthcare insurance products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Public service providers segment dominated the market
The public service providers segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global health insurance market, as these providers incur lower administrative costs as compared to private health insurance. However, the private service providers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, as private providers offer prompt referral to a consultant, advanced treatment option, and quick & flexible treatment time in private hospitals to subscribers.
Medical insurance segment held largest share
The medical insurance segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the global health insurance market, owing to high costs incurred for expensive surgeries and increase in a number of road accidents. However, the income protection segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the study period, owing to mandatory provision of income protection insurance implemented in developed countries.
Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4338
North America held lion's share
The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly one-third of the market, owing to high adoption of private insurance among the population, increase in population suffering chronic illness, and availability of high disposable income. However, the global health insurance market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% through 2026, due to increase in awareness regarding benefits of using healthcare insurance.
Frontrunners of the market
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Prudential plc
- Nippon Life Insurance Company
- Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
- Kaiser Foundation Group of Health Plans
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- New York Life Insurance Company
- Life Insurance Corporation of India
Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree
Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.
Similar Reports:
Travel Insurance Market to Reach $28,264 Million, Globally, by 2022
Cyber Insurance Market to Reach $14 Billion, Globally, by 2022
Usage-Based Insurance Market to Reach $123 Billion, Globally, by 2022
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article