Headline Speakers Unveiled at The London Blockchain Conference 2024

LONDON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference is thrilled to announce a stellar line-up of headline speakers, who will be taking to the conference stage at this year's event at Excel London, from 21 to 23 May:

Scott Galloway - Professor of Marketing at Stern School of Business

Steven Bacci - Blockchain/Web3 EMEA Lead, Amazon Web Services

Scott Zoldi - CAO, FICO

Tibor Mérey – Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group

The upcoming London Blockchain Conference is a three-day event featuring over 100 industry-leading speakers. We are setting the stage for a transformative blockchain expo dedicated to enterprise and government sectors, with an agenda packed with insightful keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and innovative product launches showcasing how blockchain technology solves real-world problems.

Alex Stein, Conference Director said, "We are thrilled to bring together such a prestigious line-up of speakers who will offer invaluable insights into the future of blockchain, AI, and Web3. The London Blockchain Conference promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees, providing them with the knowledge and experience to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of technology."

Steven Bacci, Blockchain/Web3 EMEA lead Amazon Web Services said, "I am delighted to be speaking at the London Blockchain Conference and very much looking forward to the insightful agenda and conversations with other attendees at the event! Am also looking forward to explaining, alongside one of our customers, how AWS is "innovating for the innovators" in this fascinating and rapidly evolving industry."

Scott Zoldi, Chief Analytics Officer at FICO said, "I am excited to be a part of this year's London Blockchain Conference and to keynote an important session on Blockchain and AI. It is imperative to practice AI responsibly and to develop an AI governance standard for its use. Blockchain technology allows for AI to be auditable, ethical, and explainable, and I look forward to discussing how Blockchain is critically important to enforce a practice of Responsible AI within organizations."

As blockchain technology continues to revolutionise industries and shape corporate futures, the Conference is poised to be the flagship technology expo for businesses and governments this year. This event caters to a diverse audience, including global companies, app developers, infrastructure partners, C-suite executives, blockchain architects, smart contract developers, vendors, content creators, policymakers/regulators, venture capitalists, legal advisors, and those interested in cutting-edge blockchain advancements. The Conference is set to be a pivotal gathering for exchanging ideas, discovering trends, and exploring the potential of blockchain technology in the evolving business landscape.

