Head of Gaming Clothing Brand DRNK Wins Two 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of innovative fashion brand DRKN has won two awards in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. Carl Bofeldt was the outright winner in two categories; "Best CEO in the Digital Fashion Industry" and "Most Innovative CEO of the Year - Sweden"

The awards seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many business awards that focus on the overall companies' success, the focus on this program is individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give worthy individuals the recognition they deserve, using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

DRKN, which merges gaming culture with quality streetwear, was founded in Stockholm in 2015. Since Carl Bofeldt took over the label has gone from strength to strength, gaining a loyal following of fashion conscious gamers in the process. The brand produces a range of quality apparel and accessories, all made to the highest possible standards. Customers are able to show their allegiance to computer games like Call of Duty, Warzone, with the option of personalised features for a really individual look.

The company is one that's made "by gamers, for gamers", and in a short period of time has gained an impressive reputation as a leader in its field. DRK is also making special gaming themed masks featuring limited edition designs, including Six Siege based on Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6, and donating profits to hospitals, medical services and other key workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Carl explained the ethos behind the company to Business Worldwide Magazine: "Our vision grew out of a collective passion for gaming and computer culture which remains the core inspiration for the brand. For every collection we aim to build upon that legacy. DRKN encapsulates the balance between the rough and refined, combining high quality fabrics with technical details to ease our everyday adventures."

For further information about DRKN visit the website at https://drkn.com/

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/drkn-merging-gaming-culture-with-quality-streetwear/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards 2020 visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2020-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine



Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

