Head of Compliance at Euro Exim Bank Wins Global Corporate Excellence Award with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Bright of Euro Exim Bank has gained global recognition in the illustrious Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Awards program, for his client focused disruptive approach to global trade finance. The Head of Compliance impressed the judging panel with his clear commitment to innovative technologies, claiming the title of "Most Innovative Executive in the Trade Finance Industry."

The title was recognised as part of the BWM 2019 Global Corporate Excellence Awards which identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities.

Global trade transactions have traditionally been seen as complex, costly and time consuming, but in under five years Euro Exim Bank has made great strides that are helping change the way people manage their trades and settlement. Thanks to pioneering technology, customers now have an instant, safe and secure alternative to what was once a risky and cumbersome business.

Founded in 2015, the company is now a global financial institution with its headquarters in St Lucia, West Indies, and a representative office in London. Other offices are scheduled to open in Singapore, Chennai and Dubai in 2020. The organisation has gained an impressive reputation as an authority in supporting international trade, serving both corporate clients and import businesses in established and newly emerging markets.

With the global payments industry anticipated to be valued at approximately GBP 3 trillion by 2023, and merchandise trade valued at almost USD 20 trillion, it's essential that the industry is able to respond to growing demands whilst safeguarding customers' transactions and funds. Graham Bright has been at the forefront of the organisation's revolutionary drive to supporting cross border trade and application of new technology.

He explained to BWM, "We are seeing the dawn of a new financial area, and Euro Exim Bank is the world's first regulated bank to adopt and use exciting new technologies, namely Ripple On-Demand Liquidity and xCurrent providing our customers with unparalleled speed, reach, reliability, cost control and security."

Further details on products and services offered by Euro Exim Bank, together with comprehensive information about how the new technology works, can be found at www.euroeximbank.com

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/01/14/euro-exims-ripple-solution-accelerates-international-money-payments/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Awards at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

