HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day

Accenture, DXC Luxoft and TCM Partners are also honored for their collaborative spirit to drive business and innovation

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has named HCL 'Partner of the Year' at its annual Partner Day, held virtually on June 29, 2021. The firm is being honored for its initiative in conceptualizing a highly repeatable, cost-effective Treasury-as-a-Service offering, built on Fusion Opics, and underpinned by Microsoft Azure, for small- and mid-tier financial institutions. HCL not only demonstrated a deep understanding of industry pain points, but of how Finastra's technology could be applied in a new and impactful way. Additionally, HCL has invested in selected countries in APAC to serve a joint customer base with Finastra's Fusion Summit and Fusion Cash Management solutions.

"HCL demonstrated a visionary instinct to tackle an unaddressed business segment," said Denise Parker, Senior Vice President, Partners and Ecosystem, Finastra. "Taking the reins, HCL built a dedicated team to deliver sales, marketing, implementation, and support resources. Within eight weeks of initial sales activity, HCL created in excess of 20 opportunities representing an impressive revenue stream. This partnership serves as a blueprint for further digital-sales-driven partnerships."

Other partners were also honored for the significant roles they played - not only in driving business, but in collaborating with Finastra to make a meaningful impact on the banking industry through innovative projects and product implementations. These include:

Excellence in Enablement: DXC Luxoft

DXC Luxoft has onboarded teams across all of Finastra's business lines and solutions, consuming more than 3,000 hours of training. Onboarding was completed in a record time of four months, with the highest scores for certifications across the board. As a part of the graduation from the Finastra partner program, DXC Luxoft developed an impressive solution demo video, showing that the team was ready to meet market opportunity head on, and begin promoting the quality and breadth of the Finastra portfolio.

Trailblazer: Accenture

Accenture, which was named Partner of the Year in 2020, has again proven that they are always a step ahead of the market, identifying new ways to reimagine the status quo and deliver innovative and exciting solutions. In the past year, Accenture has brought Finastra services into new customer segments, including positioning Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) for lending to mid-tier banks. They also developed SME Banking Insights – an app to help SMEs monitor and manage their finances with cutting edge analytics – on Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud open developer platform.

Emerging Markets Partner: TCM Partners

TCM Partners brings Finastra a deep footprint in emerging markets, with strong growth potential. TCM Partners has unmatched local knowledge in Latin America, making them highly regarded in the market by a loyal customer base. As well as being highly technically skilled and savvy sellers, TCM Partners has embraced the partner journey with Finastra.

"At Finastra, partnerships play an essential role in how we approach the market," Parker added. "The pace at which the industry is transforming, and the rate at which customers' demands are changing, means that partnering is, quite simply, a necessity. As part of Finastra's Fusion Orbit partner program, partners play multiple roles within the business opportunities that we drive together. Finastra's mission is to develop the world's most successful, dynamic and engaging partner ecosystem."

To learn more about Finastra's partner program, please visit the website.

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street

Paddington

London W2 6BD

United Kingdom

T: +44 20 3320 5000

North American headquarters

744 Primera Boulevard

Suite 2000

Lake Mary, FL 32746

United States

T: +1 800 989 9009

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967510/Finastra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Finastra