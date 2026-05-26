ATHENS, Greece, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, today announced a large‑scale collaboration with Hellenic Hypermarkets Sklavenitis S.A., one of Greece's largest FMCG retailers, supporting the company's efforts to modernize store operations and build a future‑ready in‑store infrastructure across its extensive retail network.

Hanshow Partners with Sklavenitis on Nationwide ESL Rollout Across Greece

Operating over 460 stores along with distribution centers and eMarket facilities nationwide, Sklavenitis serves more than 680,000 customers daily, requiring operational excellence, consistency, and trust at every touchpoint. With a broad product assortment and high store traffic, simplifying internal processes and maintaining operational consistency are critical priorities for the smooth and reliable operation of its stores. This is where Hanshow's technology comes in—helping to turn operational complexity into consistent store-level execution, enhancing operational performance, supporting team efficiency and ultimately delivering a more reliable and trusted experience for customers.

To support these priorities, Sklavenitis has initiated a nationwide ESL rollout in partnership with Hanshow, deploying electronic shelf labels at scale across its extensive store portfolio. The rollout will standardize Hanshow's Nebular Ultra ESL series across the store network. Featuring centimeter‑level, highly accurate shelf intelligence, Nebular Ultra enables precise product placement and strong shelf‑level visibility, supporting planogram execution and operational management at scale. Beyond immediate operational benefits, the deployment also establishes a digital shelf infrastructure capable of supporting future in-store innovations. Combined with technologies such as computer vision and smart shopping carts, the high-precision shelf framework can enable advanced automation, real-time shelf monitoring, and new data-driven retail applications as part of Sklavenitis' broader digital transformation roadmap.

"As grocery retail becomes increasingly complex and regulated, leading retailers like Sklavenitis are rethinking the role of in‑store infrastructure," said Liangyan Li, SVP and Head of Global Sales at Hanshow. "This collaboration is about building a digital foundation that supports accuracy, efficiency, and long‑term adaptability, and our role is to enable that strategy at scale."

This collaboration reflects Hanshow's continued commitment to empowering leading retailers worldwide through scalable, future‑ready in‑store infrastructure, supporting long‑term transformation while keeping each retailer's strategy and values at the center.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980085/Sklavenitis_x_Hanshow.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857227/2020_Hanshow_LOGO____RGB_Logo.jpg