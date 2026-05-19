Hanshow Releases 2025 ESG Report, Advancing Sustainable Retail with Its Strategy 2.0

JIAXING, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and digital retail solutions, has released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the company's progress in integrating sustainability into its corporate strategy, technological innovation, global operations and retail ecosystem. The report is structured around Hanshow's "EPIIC" sustainable development framework and highlights its efforts to drive greener, smarter and more inclusive retail transformation.

Hanshow Releases 2025 ESG Report

As global retail accelerates toward digitalization and low-carbon operations, Hanshow is advancing its Strategy 2.0 with "AI + Data" as its core engine and Digital Twin technologies as a foundational capability. ESG principles are embedded across product innovation, supply chain management, customer services and global operations.

Hanshow continues to expand its portfolio of intelligent retail solutions, including NexShelf intelligent shelving, NexConnect intelligent marketing, NexMate robotics, NexOptim digitalized store operations management and NexGrid smart energy solutions. Together, these technologies help retailers improve operational efficiency, optimize energy management, reduce emissions and enhance customer experiences. In 2025, Hanshow supported customers across more than 80 countries and regions, helping accelerate the transition toward more intelligent and sustainable retail operations.

In governance, Hanshow strictly complies with applicable laws and regulations and operates a structured risk management and intellectual property management framework, with more than 800 IP assets. Hanshow maintains robust information security and data protection standards, supported by SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications. In 2025, Hanshow received external recognition including Wind ESG Rating A and the EcoVadis Gold Medal.

On the social front, Hanshow promotes a responsible and inclusive workplace as a signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), while expanding employee development, inclusive hiring, community engagement and education‑focused philanthropy.

Hanshow also collaborates with global retailers, technology partners, academic institutions and supply‑chain stakeholders to accelerate responsible innovation. Key initiatives include collaboration with Microsoft to explore the Store Digital Twin Framework, joint research with the University of Cambridge and continued leadership as Chair of the Bluetooth SIG BLE ESL Working Group to advance industry standards.

"Our public listing marks a new level of responsibility." said Shiguo Hou, CEO of Hanshow. "Guided by our EPIIC sustainable development framework, we are helping retailers create lasting value while accelerating the industry's transition toward a low‑carbon, intelligent future."

Looking ahead, Hanshow remains committed to building a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable retail ecosystem worldwide.

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