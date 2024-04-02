Hansa Biopharma Expects Strong First Quarter 2024 Sales Performance

Company expects revenue of SEK 54m including product sales of SEK 48m - an increase of 10% versus the prior quarter and a 234% increase versus Q1 2023

Q1 2024 is the first time Hansa has delivered two consecutive quarters of strong revenue and growth

LUND, Sweden, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (STO: HNSA) expects to report revenue of approximately SEK 54m for Q1 ending March 31, 2024 (preliminary and unaudited), consisting of SEK 48m in product sales and SEK 6m in revenue recognition primarily related to its agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Revenue growth during the first quarter 2024 was driven by product sales in the Company's largest markets including France, UK, and Germany, as well as initial sales in Belgium.

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma, said: "Q1 represents a strong start to the year with solid product sales for the second quarter in a row and the best IDEFIRIX® product sales recorded in a quarter. Growth was underpinned by new and repeat use of IDEFIRIX at leading transplant centers in major European markets. Further, given IDEFIRIX has now achieved pricing and reimbursement in 75% of the European kidney transplant market, including very recently in Spain and Italy, we expect to see utilization in new centers resulting in additional sales growth in 2024, though quarterly fluctuations will continue."

The Company will publish Q1 2024 results on April 18, 2024. Interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business and pipeline update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00 AM EST. The event will be hosted by Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Matthew Shaulis, CCO and US President, Evan Ballantyne, CFO, and Hitto Kaufmann, CSO. The presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Presentations" and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 07:00: CET on April 2, 2024.

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa has a rich and expanding research and development program, based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at hansabiopharma.com.

