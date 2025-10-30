Hansa Biopharma Reports Third Quarter and Interim Year to Date 2025 Financial Results

Imlifidase successfully met primary endpoint in pivotal US Phase 3 ConfIdeS trial in kidney transplantation.

First clinical data supports imlifidase ability to substantially reduce anti-AAV antibodies to allow administration of gene therapy.

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced its interim report for January-September 2025.

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, Hansa Biopharma said, "A key milestone in Q3 was the highly statistically significant outcome of the ConfIdeS trial, where imlifidase met its primary endpoint of eGFR at 12 months in kidney transplantation. This marks the first time imlifidase has been evaluated in a randomized and controlled trial, and we are thrilled with the results. The data clearly demonstrate a statistically significant (p < 0.0001) and clinically meaningful benefit for the highly sensitized patients in the imlifidase arm, underscoring the urgent need for effective desensitization therapies. These findings offer real hope to patients who currently face years on dialysis and limited transplant options. Based on the strength of the data, we are targeting a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway before year-end 2025, and we intend to request Priority Review. Two gene therapy trials, one sponsored by Sarepta and the other sponsored by Genethon, the latter reported as a subsequent event, support the ability of imlifidase to substantially reduce anti-AAV antibodies to allow administration of gene therapy, which is very exciting."

Financial Performance

Year to date IDEFIRIX product sales totalled 143.6 MSEK and represented an increase of 29.1 MSEK or 25.4% compared to the same period a year ago (114.5 MSEK). Year to date product sales represent approximately 102% of total full-year product sales achieved in 2024. Product sales in the third quarter of 2025 totalled 30.1 MSEK, compared to 39.8 MSEK for the same period in 2024.

Lower sales numbers in the third quarter are largely driven by fewer than expected kidney transplants during the summer period, the pause in the German Eurotransplant Prioritized Program and reimbursement challenges in Catalunya, one of the largest regions in Spain. Several corporate initiatives will be rolled out during Q4 to capture the existing market potential and support enhanced growth in 2026 and beyond

Pipeline Progress

U.S. ConfIdeS trial: Imlifidase successfully achieved its primary endpoint in the U.S. Phase 3 pivotal ConfIdeS study in kidney transplantation. At 12 months, mean eGFR was 51.5 mL/min/1.73m2 in the imlifidase arm compared to 19.3 mL/min/1.73m2 in the control arm demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful difference of 32.2 mL/min/1.73m2 (p<0.0001). Imlifidase was generally well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with previous clinical trial experience. Hansa plans to file a BLA submission with the FDA before year-end 2025.

SRP-9001-104 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD): Topline results were reported for three patients with DMD treated with imlifidase prior to administration of Sarepta's ELEVIDYS in the trial. After a single dose of imlifidase, patients experienced a rapid reduction of IgG antibodies, to levels ≥95% less than baseline. In addition, pre-existing anti-AAV antibodies were reduced below a titre of 1:400, enabling treatment with ELEVIDYS. No new safety signals were observed in the trial. These first clinical data support the ability of imlifidase to substantially reduce anti-AAV antibodies to allow administration of gene therapies.

Financial Summary

Amounts in MSEK, unless otherwise stated Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Revenue 30.8 48.7 146.3 139.0 - thereof: Product sales 30.1 39.8 143.6 114.5 SG&A expenses (88.4) (75.8) (254.9) (255.3) R&D expenses (70.2) (79.6) (230.3) (274.3) Loss from operations (147.6) (116.9) (395.8) (463.7) Loss for the period (148.3) (103.8) (364.2) (530.3) Net cash used in operations (99.2) (148.8) (353.3) (527.1) Cash and short-term investments 252.1 553.5 252.1 553.5 EPS before and after dilution (SEK) (1.75) (1.53) (4.90) (8.67) Number of outstanding shares 84,763,222 67,814,241 84,763,222 67,814,241 Weighted average number of shares before and after dilution 84,763,222 67,814,241 74,270,996 61,162,934 Number of employees at period end 133 135 133 135

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

