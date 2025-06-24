Hankook Tire Powers the World Rally Championship's 'EKO Acropolis Rally Greece'

WRC Round 7, the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, takes place from June 26 to 29 in and around Lamia, central Greece

Hankook's Dynapro R213 ready to deliver peak performance across rugged mountains and loose gravel

Hankook Tire expands motorsports presence with involvement in over 70 global motorsport competitions, including the WRC

LAMIA, Greece, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) is gearing up for Round 7 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)—the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece—where it serves as the exclusive tire supplier. The event will unfold from June 26 to 29 in and around the city of Lamia in central Greece under the official sanction of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Known among the drivers as one of the most unforgiving rounds of the season, the Acropolis Rally Greece throws competitors into rugged mountains, sharp gravel paths, and soaring temperatures. This year's rally features 17 Special Stages (SS) covering a grueling 345.76 km, making it the longest Acropolis route since 2021.

With temperatures expected to approach 40°C, drivers will face extreme natural conditions, including gusty winds, exposed rocky beds, and searing heat —all while pushing their cars up to 200 km/h and engine revs of 8,500 rpm. Under such punishing conditions, tire performance, particularly durability and grip, will play a decisive role in the outcome.

To meet the demands of this legendary rally, Hankook Tire will deploy the Dynapro R213, an extreme all-terrain rally tire optimized for its excellent shock absorption on unpaved surfaces. Offered in both hard and soft compounds, the Dynapro R213 is engineered for high wear resistance, precision handling, and superior grip, enabling consistent performance on the legendary rally.

The Dynapro R213 has already proven its capabilities at the Portugal and Sardinia rallies held in May and early June, where it enabled stable finishes and durability for drivers through consistent performance under repeated impacts and heavy loads.

Currently, leading the WRC1 driver standings are Elfyn Evans and Sébastien Ogier of the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team. Fans are watching closely to see if the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team or the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team can stage a comeback and disrupt the leaderboards.

Beyond the Acropolis Rally, Hankook Tire supports approximately 70 motorsport events worldwide, including the WRC, and sponsors participating teams, leveraging real competition data to drive its high-performance tire development. The company will serve as the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes for a three-year term from 2025, after conducting over 2,000 km of real-world testing across eight countries in collaboration with the FIA and major manufacturers since 2023 — further reinforcing its leading technology and quality in the global market.

