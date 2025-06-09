Hankook Tire Powers a Successful WRC Rally Italia Sardegna 2025

Validated top-tier motorsport technology with successful support of the 16-stage Rally Italia Sardegna

Dynapro R213 delivered consistent grip and endurance across searing summer heat, rocky outcrops and dust-laden stages

Round 7 of the 2025 WRC season set for Acropolis Greece from June 26 to 29 coming up next

OLBIA, Italy, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Round 6 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), Rally Italia Sardegna, sponsored by global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) wrapped up in success on June 8 (local time) in Olbia, Sardinia.

Set in the Italian port city of Olbia, Rally Italia Sardegna was held under some of the most extreme conditions, with soaring temperatures climbing above 30 degrees Celsius and highly technical gravel tracks. Unpredictable hazards such as clouds of blinding dust made this round one of the toughest during the 2025 WRC season.

Over the course of four days, drivers battled through 16 special stages (SS), covering nearly 320 kilometers of punishing terrain, in a fiercely competitive showdown that pushed their limits at every turn. The grueling conditions provided a comprehensive test of rally tire durability, grip, and driving stability. Competitors faced repeated transitions between high-speed stretches lined with dense vegetation and jagged rocks, and loose-surfaced tracks layered with gravel and sand—conditions that demanded peak performance for both tire and driver at every moment.

Hankook Tire successfully supported the event by supplying its extreme all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, which delivered stable performance throughout the rally. The tire proved its reliability by delivering consistent performance even on Sardinia's notoriously difficult mountain terrain, thanks to its outstanding grip, precise handling, and excellent wear resistance.

After a fiercely contested battle in the WRC1 class, Sébastien Ogier of the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team claimed victory at the Rally Italia Sardegna, edging out Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team's Ott Tänak by just 7.9 seconds. With this result, Ogier becomes the most successful driver in the event's history, claiming his fifth career win in Sardinia. This marks his third victory from just four rallies contested this season, further solidifying his status as a top contender for the 2025 championship title.

Since 2023, Hankook Tire has conducted over 2,000km of full-scale vehicle testing across eight countries, in close collaboration with the FIA and leading global car manufacturers, to develop high-performance, FIA-certified rally tires. Starting with the 2025 season, Hankook will serve as the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes for the next three years, reinforcing the premium image of its global brand, "Hankook," on the world stage.

The next challenge awaits at Round 7, the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, famously known as the "Rally of the Gods." Set to run from June 26 to 29 around the city of Lamia, the event draws its legacy from ancient Greek mythology and the iconic Parthenon. Hankook Tire will once again provide its world-class rallying tire technology to support the drivers through the Acropolis Rally Greece.

