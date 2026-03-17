Hankook Survives Safari Rally Kenya's Relentless Terrain

Round 3 Safari Rally Kenya unfolds across challenging off-road stages under unpredictable weather conditions

Hankook supports driver performance with the extreme all-terrain rally tire Dynapro R213

Next round Croatia Rally to take place along the Adriatic coast beginning April 9

NAIVASHA, Kenya , March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), saw Round 3 of the 2026 WRC — Safari Rally Kenya — wrap up on March 15 in Naivasha, Kenya.

WRC 2026 Safari Rally Kenya – M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

The rally unfolded across the vast savanna landscape surrounding Naivasha and the Great Rift Valley. Sharp rocks, deep sand sections, and the infamous fine dust known as "fesh-fesh" repeatedly challenged competitors throughout the event. Combined with rapidly changing weather conditions, these factors made stable and consistent tire performance a decisive element in determining whether drivers could reach the finish.

During the rally, Hankook supplied the Dynapro R213, an extreme all-terrain rally tire designed for demanding off-road surfaces. Available in Hard and Soft specifications, the tire features a high-strength casing structure and an optimized tread design, delivering consistent grip and precise steering response even under sustained high-speed rally conditions.

Notably, the new soft gravel tire with improved specification introduced in Kenya provided enhanced grip on wet and slippery surfaces. By maintaining durability even in unpredictable rally environments, the optimized tire showcased Hankook's innovative technology to motorsport fans worldwide.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team driver Takamoto Katsuta secured victory at the 2026 Safari Rally Kenya after four days of punishing stages across the Kenyan savanna, where the rally once again underlined Safari Rally Kenya's reputation as one of the toughest events on the WRC calendar.

Round 4 of the season will take place from April 9 to April 12 at the WRC Croatia Rally 2026, held along the Adriatic coast. After being held as part of the FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) in 2025, the Croatia Rally returns to the WRC calendar for the 2026 season. The event has been reconfigured with a new route connecting coastal and mountainous terrains, drawing significant attention from motorsport fans worldwide.

For the Croatia Rally, Hankook will supply the Ventus Z215 and Ventus Z210 high-performance tarmac rally tires, designed to support optimal performance throughout the event. The Ventus rally tire lineup already demonstrated its capabilities during the 2025 WRC Rally Islas Canarias in Spain, where coastal and mountainous routes placed heavy demands on vehicle control and tire durability.

Hankook has conducted more than 2,000 kilometers of real-world vehicle testing across eight countries in collaboration with the FIA and global automotive manufacturers. These efforts led to the development of high-performance rally tires that have received official FIA certification. This foundation supports Hankook's role as the exclusive supplier of rally tires across all WRC classes for the three-year period beginning in the 2025 season, further strengthening the global presence of the Hankook brand in top-level motorsport.

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