Halia Therapeutics CEO Dr. David Bearss to Deliver Keynote Address at Med Investment Forum 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering therapies that target the innate immune system, announces that CEO Dr. David Bearss will serve as keynote speaker at the Med Investment Forum 2025. The event will take place on May 29, 2025, at the Rotana Beach Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Dr. Bearss will present: "Pioneering a New Era of Medicine by Unlocking the Body's Power of Genetic Resilience."

The keynote will explore how insights from resilient individuals—those who remain disease-free despite genetic risk—are reshaping therapeutic development. Halia's research, grounded in population-scale genomic data, is enabling breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases.

"The key to solving medicine's toughest challenges lies in understanding why certain individuals are protected from disease," said Dr. Bearss. "At Halia, we're using that insight to design therapies that reprogram the body's immune response at the molecular level, ushering in a new era of precision immunology."

Advancing Precision Immunology Through Genetic Resilience

Halia Therapeutics is redefining how inflammation drives severe medical conditions through cutting-edge science and a robust development pipeline. The company's lead programs include HT-6184, a NEK7 allosteric modulator in clinical trials for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and obesity, and HT-4253, designed to replicate the protective genetic effect of RAB10 loss-of-function in APOE4 homozygotes who show resilience to Alzheimer's disease.

The Med Investment Forum, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), serves as a premier global platform connecting health ministers, investors, biotech leaders, and healthtech innovators. Halia's keynote participation underscores the innovation and global impact the Forum champions.

The event offers an opportunity to discover transformative biotech solutions and connect with investors and decision-makers who are shaping the future of healthcare.

Event Details

Date: May 29, 2025

Location: Rotana Beach Hotel, Abu Dhabi , UAE

Rotana Beach Hotel, , UAE Website: www.medinvestmentforum.com

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies that modulate the innate immune system to treat inflammation-driven diseases. By uncovering the biology behind genetic resilience, Halia designs breakthrough treatments for neurodegeneration, hematological disorders, and metabolic diseases. Learn more at www.haliatx.com

Media Contact

Taylor Avei

Director of Business Development

Halia Therapeutics

info@haliatx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776980/Halia_Logo.jpg