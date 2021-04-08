Hakluyt: Nina Frost joins Royal Academy's Ethics Advisory Group

LONDON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for corporations and investors, is delighted to announce that Nina Frost, a London-based partner, has been appointed a member of the Ethics Advisory Group of the Royal Academy of Arts (RA). The group, which is chaired by Rebecca Salter, the president of the RA, aims to protect the reputation and integrity of the institution by providing advice and recommendations on a wide range of issues.

Nina Frost said: "I am very pleased to be joining the Royal Academy's Ethics Advisory Group. The RA is one of the most inspirational arts organisations in the world, and it has been an important part of my life for a long time. It is a privilege to be able to support it in a formal, advisory capacity, and I am very much looking forward to working with the other members of the Ethics Advisory Group."

This appointment is the latest development in Hakluyt's support of the RA over many years. The firm's managing partner, Varun Chandra, who is a trustee of the RA Trust, commented: "Hakluyt's philanthropic partnerships are very important to us, and we are proud of our longstanding association with the RA. I am thrilled that Nina, a brilliant leader of our business, will be helping to strengthen this relationship through her work with the RA's Ethics Advisory Group."

Rebecca Salter said: "The RA has played a vital role in London's cultural life for more than 250 years, and we take our ethical and wider social responsibilities very seriously. We are extremely grateful for the support that Hakluyt gives us, and to Nina Frost for joining our Ethics Advisory Group."

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

Nina Frost joined Hakluyt in 2014 and leads our business in the Nordic region, as well as working with financial sponsor and corporate clients in the UK and Germany. She previously worked at NYSE Euronext, focusing on corporate strategy and M&A.

The Royal Academy's Ethics Advisory Group

The RA's Ethics Advisory Group provides advice on various issues, helping the organisation balance the need to raise funds while also maintaining its integrity and reputation. The group is chaired by Rebecca Salter, and members include Axel Rüger, Secretary and Chief Executive, Lord Ricketts of Shortlands, Lady Heywood, and His Honour Tony Baumgartner.

