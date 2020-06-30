Haier stars as IoT ecosystem brand among BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2020

This year, Haier's global ranking in the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2020 rose to 68th from the 89th last year, with its brand value increasing from 16.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2019 to 18.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2020.

Kantar has created the category of IoT ecosystem brand since 2019, and granted it to Haier for the second time this year, showing its continuous recognition on Haier's leading place in the IoT sector.

Haier has demonstrated the charm and value of an IoT ecosystem brand through its outstanding response to global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Haier Smart Home, a smart home ecological brand of Haier Group, managed to achieve growth in revenue and net profit despite the overall decline in the global household appliance industry. Among them, its ecosystem revenue reached 4.8 billion yuan, up 68 percent year on year.

Haier Biomedical, a pioneer in applying chilled storage technology to biosafety and IoT, reached a growth of 32.74 percent in revenue in the first quarter of 2020, and a 92.6 percent year-on-year increase in overseas income.

Meanwhile, Haier's COSMOPlat, a standard-setter in the global mass customization space, has delivered enormous value in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating the resumption of work and production, and accelerating business transformation of SMEs.

Haier attributes its robust development as an ecosystem brand to a concept called "Rendanheyi Model" which was conceived by its founder Zhang Ruimin, encouraging each employee to maximize personal value by creating maximum value for customers.

As a use-scenario brand, Haier is committed to providing users with enabling solutions for their pursuit of a better life. And as an ecosystem brand, Haier is engaged to empower other industries and businesses to build an evolving ecosystem.

