DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Group, the world's leading IoT ecosystem brand, is hosting a Global Premium Sports Event in Saudi Arabia from January 12 to 16 in Dammam. Centered on the theme "PLAY WITH THE NUMBER ONES", the event highlights how cutting-edge technologies enhance the enjoyment of sports while promoting convenient and active lifestyles for local customers.

Haier Hosts a Global Premium Sports Event in Saudi Arabia, Celebrating Innovation and Shared Passion Haier Hosts a Global Premium Sports Event in Saudi Arabia, Celebrating Innovation and Shared Passion Haier Hosts a Global Premium Sports Event in Saudi Arabia, Celebrating Innovation and Shared Passion

As the official partner of the local Al Hilal Saudi Football Club and Liverpool Football Club, Haier is showcasing an array of products at the pop-up event at Corniche Square, Al Khobar, Dammam. Visitors are welcome to take part in on-site and online activities, immerse themselves in sports-inspired experiences, and enjoy opportunities to win exclusive Al Hilal merchandise, home appliance prizes, match tickets, and official club collectibles.

Fully committed to engaging closely with local customers, Haier continues to develop products and solutions that best address regional needs. Responding to younger households, rising demand for quality living, while taking into account the climate conditions in the Middle East, Haier is presenting region-specific products that enhance sports viewing, gaming, playing, and healthy lifestyle experiences at this 1,856-square-meter pop-up event:

Air conditioners ensure stable performance in temperatures up to 55 degrees Celsius and rapid 30-second fast cooling. Even in extreme heat up to 55°C, Haier AC maintains 100% full cooling capacity without compromise. Provides continuous and stable cooling even at 68°C, tackling the toughest Saudi summers. Professional inverter technology enables fast cooling, energy savings, and quiet operation. 5-year warranty on all parts, with an extended 10-year warranty on the compressor, reflecting Haier's commitment to quality.

ensure stable performance in temperatures up to 55 degrees Celsius and rapid 30-second fast cooling. Even in extreme heat up to 55°C, Haier AC maintains 100% full cooling capacity without compromise. Provides continuous and stable cooling even at 68°C, tackling the toughest Saudi summers. Professional inverter technology enables fast cooling, energy savings, and quiet operation. 5-year warranty on all parts, with an extended 10-year warranty on the compressor, reflecting Haier's commitment to quality. Refrigerators support healthy diets with HCS Freshness Technology, keeping fruits and vegetables for up to 7 days without dehydration, while T•ABT Sterilization removes 99.9% of bacteria.

support healthy diets with HCS Freshness Technology, keeping fruits and vegetables for up to 7 days without dehydration, while T•ABT Sterilization removes 99.9% of bacteria. Gaming TVs feature 120Hz high refresh rates for smoother visuals with minimal blur and tearing, keeping fast-paced scenes clear and fluid. With low input lag and specialized gaming modes, they offer a responsive, immersive experience perfect for console and high-performance gaming. Dolby Vision further elevates image quality by dynamically adjusting brightness, contrast, and color per scene, delivering vivid, true-to-life visuals and a cinema-like viewing experience.

feature 120Hz high refresh rates for smoother visuals with minimal blur and tearing, keeping fast-paced scenes clear and fluid. With low input lag and specialized gaming modes, they offer a responsive, immersive experience perfect for console and high-performance gaming. Dolby Vision further elevates image quality by dynamically adjusting brightness, contrast, and color per scene, delivering vivid, true-to-life visuals and a cinema-like viewing experience. Washing machines of large capacity enable more energy-efficient, cleaner, and faster washing. Powered by FPA Direct Drive motor technology, Haier washing machines deliver quieter and more stable performance and come with a lifetime warranty.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is transitioning from a resource-based economy to a consumption- and service-oriented economy. Urban expansion, housing construction, and the upgrading of household lifestyles are driving demand for home appliances. Haier is embracing Vision 2030 and partnering with Saudi customers to grow together as champions of life.

"As consumers increasingly shift from product-oriented purchases to experience-oriented purchases, what truly differentiates brands is how well their technologies integrate into everyday life," said Li Dapeng, CEO of Haier Middle East & Africa. "At Haier, we focus on building smart technologies that truly understand users and support the way people live and connect every day."

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market, Haier has achieved double-digit growth over three consecutive years, consistently outperforming the industry in terms of growth rate. Haier has been deeply cultivating the Middle East market, conducting in-depth research into users' specific home appliance needs, and continuously innovating to develop region-tailored products, resulting in significant success.

Innovating for needs, creating for users. Haier has ranked No. 1 in Euromonitor International's Global Major Appliances Brand Retail Volume for 17 consecutive years.

For more information about Haier, please visit https://www.haier.com/global/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860681/Haier_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860682/Haier_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860683/Haier_3.jpg