hackajob Launches Archer Across All Knowledge-Worker Roles After AI Recruiting Agent Hits $1M ARR in Record 90 Days

As hiring drowns in AI-generated noise, Archer takes a fundamentally different approach: qualifying candidates before they reach your ATS

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hackajob today announced that Archer, its AI recruiting agent, has surpassed $1 million in annual recurring revenue within 90 days of commercial rollout — making it the fastest-growing AI-native product in the recruiting industry. The company is simultaneously expanding Archer beyond technical hiring to support all knowledge-worker roles.

For context, the median enterprise AI company reaches approximately $2 million ARR in its entire first year, according to Andreessen Horowitz's 2025 benchmarking data. The pre-AI gold standard was $1 million ARR in 12 months. Archer eclipsed that in a single quarter.

Why it matters: The hiring industry is in a crisis of trust. Applications have grown 3.7x in two years while TA teams have shrunk. AI-generated CVs, duplicate submissions and fraud flood inbound pipelines, with only 1 in 33 applications converting to interview. The industry's response - filtering faster inside the ATS - treats the symptom, not the cause.

What Archer does differently: Archer qualifies candidates before they enter the system. It calibrates to each employer's roles, proactively reaches candidates who wouldn't otherwise apply, verifies identity, assesses fit, and confirms interest - then delivers qualified introductions directly into the employer's existing ATS. No new system. No change management. Live within 48 hours.

Results in 90 days: Archer has generated 35,000 double opt-in introductions. Its candidate-to-hire ratio stands at 20:1 — 15x better than the industry average of 340:1. It has blocked more than 1,500 fraudulent candidates and 60% of candidates introduced are first-time applicants companies would never have found through traditional channels.

Expanding beyond tech: After more than a decade in technical hiring, hackajob is rolling Archer out to every knowledge-worker role — commercial, operations, product and finance. More than 10% of introductions in the past month have already been for non-technical positions.

"The hiring industry is stuck in a cycle of diminishing trust. Archer exists to break that cycle. In 90 days, we've shown that when you fix relevancy at source, the economics of hiring change completely. We're now bringing that to every role, not just tech," said Mark Chaffey, CEO, hackajob.

Archer is available now for enterprise employers. Learn more at hackajob.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904733/hackajob_Logo.jpg