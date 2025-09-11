hackajob launches AI agents to make recruitment more human again

hackajob's AI voice agents complete equivalent of 24 days of call time every week; drive 24x increase in successfully matching candidates to roles; and fill a role every 28 minutes

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hackajob , the AI-native tech hiring platform trusted by enterprises, scale ups, and 1M+ tech professionals globally, has launched three AI voice agents whose autonomous actions eliminate the admin that slows down tech hiring and free talent acquisition teams to get back to what they do best: hiring the best people and giving those people a rewarding, human-led experience.

Chase sources, qualifies and engages tech talent that fits your hiring manager's needs. Chase is already holding 10,000s of conversations with candidates every week.

Archer converts more inbound applications. Archer drives a 24x increase in candidates successfully matched to roles; 17% of converted applications lead to interview invitations vs 3% industry average.

Thena finds your best-fit candidates faster. Thena reduces manual review time by 70%, filtering out irrelevant applications and increasing efficiency.

Mark Chaffey, Co-Founder & CEO of hackajob: "At hackajob, we've spent the last decade building the largest dataset of first-party talent and hiring interactions in our space, investing in deeper automation and maintaining a crystal-clear focus on data quality and matching accuracy. These foundations mean our AI doesn't just sound smart – it actually works in the messy, real world of recruiting."

Today hackajob intelligence is the most sophisticated AI talent matching platform in the world, processing over 50,000 jobs since its release in July 2024, filling a role every 28 minutes. hackajob intelligence verifies candidates' identities to reduce fake profiles, and has reduced the number of interviews required to make a hire by 68%.

"With Chase, Archer and Thena, we're now turning our deep data knowledge into true Agentic AI. The result is a better experience for candidates, more effective recruiters, and huge efficiency gains for employers," Chaffey concludes. "For us, it's simple: if AI doesn't improve the candidate experience, reduce bias and help companies hire better, it's the wrong AI. With a decade of data behind us, we're showing what the right AI looks like: trusted, scalable and transformative."

hackajob's principal operations are in the world's largest tech hubs: US, UK, and India. Its AI-powered platform boasts a one-million-strong community of specialist technology candidates and clients include American Express, GSK, BBC, British Airways and Tesco.

Contacts:

carmen@ripplecomms.co

jo@ripplecomms.co