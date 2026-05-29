H World Group Highlights ESG Progress in 2025 Sustainability Report

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited ("H World" or the "Company"), a leading global hospitality group, today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining the Company's progress in sustainability management, responsible operations and long-term value creation.

As H World marks its 20th anniversary in 2025, the Company further advanced its sustainability strategy under the vision of "Enriching Journeys," focusing on five key pillars: guest satisfaction, employee well-being, environmental improvement, win-win partnership and governance excellence.

A Blossom House Wetland Eco-Hotel

The report highlights H World's continued efforts to integrate sustainability into its business strategy, hotel operations, supply chain and governance practices.

2025 Key Highlights

Enhancing guest experience and employee development

H Rewards members exceeded 300 million, with members booking 245 million room nights.

The Company's All-Age Friendly Barrier-Free Program received the Gold Award at the 2025 China Hotel Industry ESG Innovation Competition.

H World Academy offered more than 80 online courses, with average training hours per employee reaching 34 hours.

Improving sustainability governance

H World's MSCI ESG rating was upgraded to "A."

A Sustainability Committee was established under the Board of Directors.

More than 80% of business operations obtained ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification.

Advancing greener and lower-carbon hotel operations

The Company's "Easy Energy Consumption" system was implemented across more than 11,250 hotels.

Water withdrawal intensity per room night decreased by 4.5% year over year.

Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity per room night decreased by 1.8% year over year.

Creating shared value with suppliers, partners and communities

The Company engaged with 2,175 suppliers globally.

Core suppliers across all business segments maintained a 100% signing rate for the Transparent Agreement or the Supplier and Business Partner Code of Conduct.

H World worked with more than 130 universities and provided over 2,500 internship positions.

The "Scholarly HanTing" public welfare project has cumulatively benefited 13,473 students.

H World donated RMB 2 million to support fire rescue and reconstruction in Hong Kong.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available on H World's investor relations website at: https://ir.hworld.com/static-files/0e03b62c-199a-47a7-be92-6ad39c7a3cd1

About H World Group Limited

Founded in 2005, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT; HKEX: 01179) is a leading global hospitality group. Over the past 20 years, H World has developed a presence in more than 20 countries, with a portfolio spanning economy, midscale, upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels. H World's core brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and Steigenberger Icons. In addition, H World holds the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel in the pan-China region. H World is committed to enriching journeys for guests, employees, franchisees, partners, shareholders and communities.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.hworld.com

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