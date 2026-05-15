H World Group Reports Q1 Results, Highlighting Asset-light Growth and Expanding APAC Footprint

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HKEX: 01179), one of the world's leading hospitality groups, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighting continued momentum in network coverage, loyalty engagement and the Group's expanding presence across Asia Pacific.

JI Hotel Vientiane Mekong Riverside

Jin Hui, CEO of H World commented: "As we enter 2026, H World continues to advance brand-led, high-quality growth. In the first quarter, we opened 537 new hotels in China, well on track to meet our full-year gross opening target of approximately 2,200 to 2,300 hotels. Our blended H World China ADR increased 4.5% year-over-year and drove a 3.0% year-over-year increase in blended RevPAR."

For the first quarter, hotel GMV reached RMB 26.4 billion, up 17.4 % year-on-year. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels grew 20.3% year-on-year to RMB 3.0 billion, underscoring the strength of the Company's asset-light model and sustained demand from partners.

Adjusted EBITDA reached RMB 1.9 billion for the quarter, a 24.2% increase year-on-year.

Network Growth Reinforces Market Leadership

As of March 31, 2026, H World's worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 13,215 hotels and 1,303,563 rooms, including 13,095 hotels under H World China and 120 hotels under H World International. The Group's geographic coverage increased to 1,461 cities in China, up from 1,394 cities as of March 31, 2025, reflecting continued expansion across regional markets and momentum in penetrating into lower-tier destinations.

H World remains focused on the mass market, with economy and midscale hotels as the core of its portfolio. The continued upgrades of Hanting and JI Hotel, together with the launch of Hanting Inn, a new economy hotel brand, have further strengthened the Group's competitiveness in the economy and midscale hotel markets, reinforcing H World's leadership in China's mass-market hospitality segment.

Expanding APAC Presence Strengthens H World's Global Platform

H World also continued to open new hotels in APAC as part of its regional expansion. With Singapore as its operational hub, the Group is extending its footprint into key Southeast Asian markets including Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. In Q1 2026, the first overseas JI Hotel 5.0 officially opened in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. Located in a prime area of the city, the hotel carries forward JI Hotel's signature Eastern-inspired design, reflecting H World's growing ability to bring its brands to international markets.

As of March 31, H World Group operates 6 hotels in APAC, with a pipeline of approximately 10 additional hotels.

Supported by its standardized brand system, digital operating capabilities, and supply chain advantages, H World aims to continue its growth momentum across APAC.

Loyalty and Digital Capabilities Support Continued Growth

H Rewards, the Group's loyalty program, saw growing consumer engagement in the first quarter, with room nights booked by members increasing 10.7% to 60 million.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue high-quality hotel network expansion, strengthen our brand positioning, enhance member-centric sales capabilities underpinned by the H Rewards membership program, and further deepen our technology and AI development," Jin Hui said.

For the full release please visit:

https://ir.hworld.com/news-releases/news-release-details/h-world-group-limited-reports-first-quarter-2026-unaudited

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HKEX: 01179) is a key player in the global hotel industry. Over the past 20 years, H World has developed into a leading hospitality group with a presence across diverse market segments, from economy to upper-midscale and lifestyle hotels. H World's brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and Steigenberger Icons. In addition, H World holds the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel in the pan-China region.

For more information, please visit H World's website: https://ir.hworld.com

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiry, please contact:

media@hworld.com

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