Guy Ferraro of NPC SYSTEM wins two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of NPC SYSTEM has been named twice in the 2023 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. Guy Ferraro was named 'Most Innovative CEO in the Satellite Industry' and 'Science/technology CEO of the Year - France'.

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe, from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many business awards here the focus is not on the overall company's success; instead the spotlight is on the individuals who lead them – namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve whilst using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

With more than 20 years of experience in the satellite technology industry, Guy Ferraro is driving NPC SYSTEM into a new era of innovation. His journey with the company started when he led the management buyout of General Electric's STM (Satellite Thermal and Marine) business. With unwavering determination, Ferraro not only successfully negotiated this crucial transition but also secured financing from banks and private investors. His vision took form in the creation of NPC SYSTEM in 2018, whilst still being an employee of GE.

NEYRPIC's history dates back to the 1960s, when it played a vital role in early satellite communication and participated in the TELSTAR project, which marked the first transatlantic satellite communication. Alstom Group acquired NEYRPIC in 1967 and managed the satellite tracking business for over 45 years. In 2015, when General Electric acquired Alstom's energy division, an opportunity arose for a management buyout; an historical legacy which laid the foundation for NPC SYSTEM's journey.

NPC SYSTEM's products are rigorously tested and refined in collaboration with renowned satellite operators such as Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defense and Space, Eutelsat, Yahsat, Arabsat, and Telenor Satellite. This presence with such high-performance operators has established the company's credibility and reliability, and it is globally recognised as a leader in its field. The technology used is another major asset, along with five decades of expertise, streamlined operations and a customer-first approach that further sets the company apart from the competition. NPC SYSTEM also has the unique ability to upgrade systems installed on any antenna brand, a feature which again cements the onliness of the company and something that competitors are unable to replicate. Its integrated product solution can be tailored for any type of application; a great selling point for satellite operators looking to revitalise their ground stations.

In the coming years, NPC SYSTEM plans to set new standards for innovation and service in the satellite tracking industry while continuing its legacy of excellence. The company has a strong presence in Europe, but is also expanding into the Middle East, UAE, South America and Asia.

