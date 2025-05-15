Guelph General Hospital adds digital pathology to cloud service from Sectra--enables integrated diagnostics for improved patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Guelph General Hospital in Canada will be the first in the country to add Sectra's digital pathology module to its current cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. This addition will provide pathologists with instant access to images and facilitate cross-departmental collaboration around patient cases. The service will enhance workflow efficiency and ultimately contribute to improved patient care.

"By adding digital pathology into our existing system, we will improve quality of patient care, by enhancing diagnostic accuracy, precision, workflow and turnaround times. It will significantly enhance collaboration between our radiology and pathology teams, and we are confident that this unified approach will lead to better patient outcomes and improved care," says Dr. Chris Ma, Chief of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at Guelph General Hospital.

Guelph General Hospital will complement their use of microscopes with a digital solution, allowing the pathologists to enhance review and collaboration around cases as well as benefit from AI tools. The digital workflow provides instant and, when needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes. With their pathologists and radiologists now sharing a unified system, it will pave the way for integrated diagnostics, which makes collaboration across different specialties more effective.

"Collaboration across specialties is vital. It is especially essential when addressing complex cases, like cancer, for example. Being the first in Canada to adopt Sectra's cloud service and now the digital pathology module, Guelph General Hospital is yet again leading the way in advancing Canadian healthcare. We look forward to further supporting them in their ongoing digital healthcare transformation journey," says Nader Soltani, President of Sectra in Canada.

Guelph General Hospital extended its existing cloud service contract, established in October 2023, with Sectra's digital pathology module in April 2025.

The pathology module is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About Guelph General Hospital

Guelph General Hospital (GGH) is a dynamic, comprehensive acute care facility providing a full range of services to the residents of Guelph and Wellington County. Services include 24-hour emergency coverage, advanced technology and diagnostic support, and specialty programs. GGH is a regional provider of general vascular surgery and a designated provincial Bariatric Centre of Excellence. GGH is also a proud partner in the Guelph Wellington Ontario Health Team. Visit Guelph General Hospital online at www.gghorg.ca or @guelphgeneral.

