GTN completes Asia-Pacific "dual-hub" strategy with Hong Kong SFC licence

Second regulated entity in Asia connects global firms to US$3 trillion in regional liquidity and grants local partners access to worldwide markets

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, the global fintech powering limitless investment, today announced it has secured a Type 1 licence from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. This latest licence upgrades GTN's Asia-Pacific operation with a dedicated local team in Hong Kong and connects global firms to US$3 trillion in capital flows between China and the rest of the world. Hong Kong becomes GTN's sixth regulatory-licensed subsidiary alongside the UK, US, Singapore, UAE, and South Africa.

"GTN has provided access to Hong Kong and China markets across its network for several years and has witnessed increasing demand from clients globally to trade in this high-growth region. Securing a regulatory licence and establishing a dedicated team in Hong Kong reflects GTN's continued commitment to the Greater China region," said Manjula Jayasinghe, co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of GTN. "This milestone enables GTN to facilitate customer order flow from Greater China into global markets, while further enhancing its ability to provide access to Greater China markets for clients across the GTN network."

Key capabilities for partners:

Dedicated Greater China servicing: A local team and direct regulatory mandate to better service Greater China domiciled institutions.

Two-way China access: Seamless access to Hong Kong securities and the Stock Connect programme (China-Hong Kong cross-border flows), providing a catalyst for two-way order flow between China and the rest of the world.

Fractional trading: Building on its 2025 expansion, GTN now offers regulated fractional trading for HKEX-listed stocks, enabling retail-facing apps to democratise access to high-value Asian equities.

Rapid integration: A single integration point for 90+ markets and 8 asset classes, significantly reducing time-to-market.

Recently named "Best API Solution" at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2025 and listed among the World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 by CNBC and Statista, GTN continues to expand its regulatory footprint.

About GTN

GTN is the global fintech infrastructure powering limitless investment through a unified API-first architecture. By combining cloud-native technology with deep institutional expertise, GTN provides brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with brokerage infrastructure spanning 90+ markets and 8 asset classes through a single API, enabling partners to create the next generation of investing and trading experiences. From fractional trading and micro-portfolios, including $1 fractional bonds, to full-service brokerage, GTN automates the investment lifecycle from digital onboarding to post-trade settlement. As a single counterparty, GTN reduces technical and regulatory burdens, enabling investment banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms to scale without building technology from scratch.

With over 600 professionals in 14 countries and more than 450 clients worldwide, we're united by one mission: transforming the accessibility of investment and trading opportunities for all. Regulated across six jurisdictions (FCA, DFSA, MAS, FINRA, FSCA, SFC), GTN is backed by strategic investors including IFC (World Bank Group) and SBI Ventures Singapore. Learn more at www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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