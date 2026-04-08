GTN appoints former E*TRADE, BUX and Capital.com executive Salim Sebbata as Chief Commercial Officer for Europe

Over 30 years of fintech and financial services expertise to drive GTN's commercial expansion across Europe's rapidly growing investment landscape.

LONDON, Apr. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, the global fintech powering limitless investment, today announced the appointment of Salim Sebbata as Chief Commercial Officer for Europe. Sebbata joins GTN with a mandate to scale the company's commercial partnerships, broker relationships, and market presence across the region, building on GTN's rapidly growing European footprint.

Salim Sebbata

Sebbata brings over 30 years of financial services experience spanning online brokerage, CFD platforms, regulatory development, and M&A. He joins GTN from Capital.com, where he served as Head of Corporate Development, leading acquisition strategy and working on new market entry across the Americas, APAC, and Africa. Prior to that, he was CEO of BUX Financial Services UK and Global Managing Director for Derivatives, where he led an 85-person organisation across six functions and successfully expanded the CFD trading platform into six new European countries. His earlier career includes senior roles at Merrill Lynch, E*TRADE, and CMC Markets across Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

"Salim's appointment is a significant step forward for our European business," said Christopher Gregory, GTN's CEO for Europe. "He brings exactly the commercial depth and broker network we need to accelerate our growth across the region. Salim knows the European landscape inside out, the platforms, the partners, and the regulatory environment, and his job is to help us scale that success."

In his new role, Sebbata will lead GTN's commercial strategy and partner development across Europe, working closely with GTN's product, regulatory, and technology teams to bring its API-first infrastructure to brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs across the continent.



"GTN has built something genuinely differentiated — a regulated, API-first infrastructure that gives partners access to 90+ markets and 8 asset classes through a single integration point," said Salim Sebbata. "Europe's fintech and financial services landscape is at an inflection point, with a younger generation actively saving and investing, putting firms under pressure to offer more while reducing operational complexity. As a former fintech CEO, I understand the pain points of the financial institutions and know that GTN is precisely the partner they need, and I'm excited to bring that proposition to market at scale."

Sebbata's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the region. The European fintech market is projected to grow from US$100 billion in 2026 to US$195 billion by 2031, increasingly driven by a new generation of digitally savvy investors demanding seamless, mobile-first access to global markets. GTN is uniquely positioned as it provides the API-first infrastructure that powers the next generation of investment and trading solutions for banks, brokers, and fintechs in Europe.

About GTN

GTN is the global fintech infrastructure powering limitless investment through a unified API-first architecture. By combining cloud-native technology with deep institutional expertise, GTN provides brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with brokerage infrastructure spanning 90+ markets and 8 asset classes through a single API, enabling partners to create the next generation of investing and trading experiences. From fractional trading and micro-portfolios, including $1 fractional bonds, to full-service brokerage, GTN automates the investment lifecycle from digital onboarding to post-trade settlement. As a single counterparty, GTN reduces technical and regulatory burdens, enabling investment banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms to scale without building technology from scratch.

With over 600 professionals across 14 countries, and serving 450+ clients globally, we're united by one mission: transforming the accessibility of investment and trading opportunities for all. Regulated across six jurisdictions (FCA, DFSA, MAS, FINRA, FSCA, SFC), GTN is backed by strategic investors including IFC (World Bank Group) and SBI Ventures Singapore. Learn more at www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951380/Salim_Sebbata.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665488/5904450/GTN_Logo.jpg