GTN and SBI Group collaborate to launch "SBI Saudi Arabia Equity Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)"

The launch marks the first ETF dedicated to investing in the Saudi Arabian stock market listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN and SBI Holdings announced on October 30 at FII 8th Edition 2024 in Riyadh the launch of the "SBI Saudi Arabia Equity Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)"- a groundbreaking ETF dedicated to investing in the Saudi Arabian stock market and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This fund marks a significant milestone as it represents the first ETF focusing exclusively on Saudi equities to be accessible to Japanese investors.

The collaboration between GTN and SBI Group stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in May 2024 in Tokyo at the Saudi Japan Vision 2030 Event in the presence of H.E. Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment.

Inspired by Vision 2030, the ETF is expected to reflect the performance of the Saudi market and attract Japanese investors due to Saudi Arabia's significant economic transformation, sustainable growth, and advanced financial infrastructure. The ETF will be managed to achieve investment results linked to the "MSCI Saudi Arabia Index (yen equivalent basis)". SBI Asset Management received the regulator's approval, and the ETF was successfully listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 31, 2024.

As per the MOU signed between the parties, SBI Asset Management will be responsible for creating, managing and promoting the ETF in Japan, while GTN will provide research, execution, clearing and settlement services to the ETF.

SBI Group is a strategic investor of GTN and a key partner in GTN's expansion plans in Asia.

The Chairman of GTN and its mother company NTG, Mohammed Rashid Al Ballaa said: "We are excited about the collaboration between SBI Group and GTN to launch the first-ever Saudi-focused ETF in Japan. SBI Group has access to over 10 million customers and is ideally suited to promote an ETF linked to the Saudi market in Japan. This milestone was achieved thanks to Mr. Yoshitaka Kitao, the visionary leader and founder of SBI Group." "The ongoing support of the Saudi Stock Exchange and the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia were also essential success factors in reaching this milestone," said Mr. Al Ballaa.

At the FII conference in Riyadh, Mr. Yoshitaka Kitao said: "I am excited to be in the Kingdom and see the development that has taken place over the past few years. I am also excited to see the unfolding of the Vision 2030. I am confident that the Saudi Arabia ETF will provide Japanese investors the opportunity to participate and be part of the growth journey of Saudi Arabia."

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all.

GTN brings together a diverse team of over 500 talented individuals spread across Brazil, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all.

GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About SBI Group

Over 25 years of successful track record, SBI Group has become one of the largest FinTech companies in Japan. Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the SBI Group has over 19,000 employees and 685 group companies. SBI Group's main businesses are financial services, asset management, investment business, Crypto-assets and Next Gen businesses such as biotechnology, healthcare and Web3.

SBI Group companies include SBI Securities, Japan's number one online securities company, SBI Sumishin Net Bank, Japan's largest internet bank in terms of deposit amount, and a variety of other financial companies.

