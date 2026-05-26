GSMA Presents Vietnam with Government Leadership Award 2026, Recognising the Country as One of the World's Most Dynamic Digital Leaders

Award presented at the Digital Nation Summit Hanoi 2026

HANOI, Vietnam, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA, the global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, today presented the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam with the global GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026, the highest global honour for digital policy.

The award recognises the nation that best exemplifies visionary leadership paired with real-world delivery and is decided each year by an independent panel of international experts based on evidence of digital progress, policy consistency, and delivery.

Vietnam was selected not only for its bold National Digital Transformation Roadmap, but also for its timely and coordinated delivery over the past two years. The recognition reflects the collective view of the global mobile industry, which now regards Vietnam as one of the most dynamic digital leaders in Asia Pacific.

"It is a real honour to recognise the Government of Viet Nam as the recipient of the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026, the highest recognition the global mobile industry bestows on a government," said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. "Vietnam has been recognised not for a single initiative, but for the coherence, pace and consistency of its digital transformation."

The award recognition is supported by the GSMA's Digital Nations 2025: Sustaining progress in Asia Pacific through investment report, which positions Vietnam as a primary engine of Southeast Asia's digital economy. Key findings include:

Vietnam's digital economy contributed 18.3% of GDP in 2024.

Vietnam is ranked in the top half of the GSMA Digital Nations Index 2025.

The country shows balanced advancement across Infrastructure, Innovation, Data Governance, Security, and People.

Vietnam has been the fastest-growing digital economy in the region over the past three years.

"Vietnam's rapidly expanding digital economy is expected to contribute around 30% of GDP by 2030," said Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA. "Advanced digital infrastructure and next-generation connectivity will determine whether Vietnam captures higher value activity or remains a cost-efficient link in global supply chains."

GSMA has identified two priorities for Vietnam's next phase of digital development: strengthening trust and security and scaling advanced digital and AI capabilities.

Read full press release here.