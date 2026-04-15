GSMA Report Urges Japan to Take Bold Action to Convert Technical Excellence into Global Digital Leadership

New study highlights urgent priorities for Japan's digital transformation, with industry signaling shared 6G ambition through the Tokyo Accord

TOKYO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan must take bold, coordinated action to translate its world-class technological strengths into global digital leadership, according to new GSMA report launched at the Digital Nation Summit Tokyo.

The Digital Nations 2026: Accelerating the Digital Leap in Japan report finds that while Japan remains a leader in next-generation connectivity and applied innovation, structural challenges continue to limit productivity growth and economy-wide digital impact. Addressing these constraints will be critical if Japan is to shift from a cautious technology adopter to a confident global standards setter.

Reflecting this ambition, the Tokyo Accord was signed at the Summit by Japan's mobile network operators – KDDI, NTT DOCOMO, Rakuten Mobile and SoftBank – alongside the three APAC 6G Alliances, Globe and LG U+. The Accord signals a shared commitment to shaping 6G era through open, interoperable and trusted digital ecosystems, driving coordination between industry and policymakers.

Report identifies 2026 as an inflection point. While targeted interventions have helped 'digital cliff' risks, deeper structural issues persist, including stagnant productivity, a widening digital services deficit and challenges in scaling innovation.

As global momentum builds around 5G and 6G, report highlights Japan's opportunity to lead by aligning spectrum strategy, R&D investment and international standards engagement with broader digital transformation goals.

Priority areas for immediate action:

Completing the 5G journey: Accelerating nationwide deployment of 5G standalone (SA) to unlock advanced capabilities and support future 6G evolution.

Accelerating nationwide deployment of 5G standalone (SA) to unlock advanced capabilities and support future 6G evolution. Closing the grey digital divide: Addressing digital inclusion challenges among ageing populations, with internet usage dropping significantly among those aged 70+.

Addressing digital inclusion challenges among ageing populations, with internet usage dropping significantly among those aged 70+. Strengthening digital trust: Tackling rising fraud and scam activity, which reached JPY324.1 billion ($2.1 billion) in losses in 2025, through stronger safeguards and cooperation.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at GSMA, said: "Japan has many of the foundations required for digital leadership. The challenge now is execution."

At the Summit, GSMA's Leadership Team – Vivek Badrinath, John Giusti, Lara Dewar all reinforced the need for coordinated action across industry and government.

Report outlines three strategic pathways for Japan's next phase of digital development: building on strengths in advanced connectivity and frontier technologies; accelerating deployment through global best practices; and deepening international cooperation across AI, cybersecurity and connectivity.

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