Growth at what cost: The world's 100 most valuable brands have missed out on $3.5 trillion of value creation since 2000, reveals Interbrand's Best Global Brands Report

25 years of Interbrand data shows the financial consequence of focusing on performance marketing over long-term brand investment

Ferrari (#62) and YouTube (#24) have seen the biggest brand value increase in this year's Best Global Brands ranking

Apple (#1) remains at the top of the ranking

Nvidia (#36), Pandora (#91), Range Rover (#96) and Jordan (#99) enter the ranking for the first time. Uber (#78) and LG (#97) re-enter

Global brand consultancy Interbrand today launched its annual Best Global Brands ranking, marking a quarter of a century of brand valuation analysis.

Since 2000, Interbrand's longitudinal study has tracked and reported on the value of the world's biggest brands. A quarter century of analysis reveals that while performance marketing tactics can drive short-term financial gains, a lack of investment in long-term brand strategy has left the Best Global Brands with at least $3.5T of unrealized value. For this last year, this equates to $200B of lost revenue.

The cumulative value of the world's most valuable brands has increased 3.4x since Interbrand first published its ranking (from $988B USD to $3.4T USD).

Gonzalo Brujó, Global CEO, Interbrand said: "If these brands had been treated and managed as strategic growth assets, then this table could be worth as much as $6.9T. The growth we see hides a staggering missed opportunity."

Apple holds the top spot

Apple remains the most valuable brand, but its brand value has dropped for the first time in over two decades (-3%).

Commenting on Apple, Greg Silverman, Global Director of Brand Economics, Interbrand said: "While others rushed into AI, Apple took a more deliberate path to ensure its AI releases matched its values. This slower-moving act of leadership has put long-term trust ahead of short-term revenue gains. Following these brand moves, Apple's stock has moved up 20% YTD and we anticipate that Apple's value will increase in the 2025 rankings."

Automotive brands dominate 2024

14 of the top 100 brands of 2024 are automotive, making up more than any other sector in the ranking. Three auto brands – Toyota (#6), Mercedes-Benz (#8) and BMW (#10) – appear in the top 10. However, not all auto brands have achieved such success. Tesla (#12) has one of this year's largest declines in brand value (-9%). Meanwhile, Kia (#86), Hyundai (#30) and Toyota (#6) achieved double digit growth.

Top-tier luxury shows resilience through innovation

Luxury's brand value continued an upward trajectory (+7%, up from + 6.5% last year), extending relevance by creating new consumer experiences and expanded digital touchpoints, demonstrating powerful creativity that taps into the human condition.

Ferrari (#62) captured this year's spot as the top-rising brand, with +21% brand value growth. Louis Vuitton jumped three places (#14 to #11) with Hermès (#22) and Prada (#83) two of the biggest luxury brand risers this year, seeing brand value growth of +15% and +14% respectively.

Meet the 2024 new entrants

Nvidia (#36), Pandora (#91), Range Rover (#96), and Jordan (#99) are this year's new entrants – and Jordan is the first personality brand to make it onto the table. Uber (#78) and LG (#97) re-enter.

Marketing landscape changes over 25 years

Over the past 25 years, Interbrand has observed a significant shift in the ways company boardrooms approach growth. C-Suites are prioritizing lower total investments with more immediate returns. Strategies that integrate long-term brand equity with short-term revenue gains are becoming the gold standard – but these strategies are still surprisingly rare.

Brujó said: "Performance tools, capabilities and systems have evolved over the past quarter century. As these tools shift, so do the pressures and expectations placed on brand and marketing leaders. Today, CMOs are expected to deliver greater revenue returns, in shorter time frames, for a lower investment.

"Many of the world's most valuable brands are missing out on significant earning potential by over-investing in short-term gains. Our analysis shows these gains, when tied predominantly to short-term tactics, can undermine a company's mid- to long-term revenue potential."

